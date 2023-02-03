Read full article on original website
Bustle
Grammys Host Trevor Noah Made Adele's Dream Of Meeting The Rock Come True
Returning to host the 2023 Grammys for the third year straight, Trevor Noah kicked off music’s biggest night with an opening monologue that highlighted such A-list attendees as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles. “My job is to be your eyes, your ears, I’ll be floating around this room — think of me like a Chinese spy balloon... gathering all the information you want,” Noah announced from deep within the star-studded crowd at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5. But first he made Adele’s dream of meeting The Rock come true.
Bustle
Pedro Pascal Barely Got Through The “Lisa From Temecula” SNL Sketch
Studio 8H welcomed the internet’s favorite zaddy on Saturday, Feb. 4. Pedro Pascal made his Saturday Night Live debut, hosting an episode that also featured musical guest Coldplay. The “Last of Us” star was “so excited” to be there, he shared during his monologue, and he looked like he enjoyed every minute of the experience. In fact, he broke multiple times as the night progressed, especially during the hilarious “Lisa from Temecula” sketch.
Bustle
Harry Styles Had A Major Stage Malfunction At The Grammys
Harry Styles has an incredible fandom. Much like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, the audience fights tooth and nail to get tickets to a Styles concert owing to the singer’s charming on stage persona and beyond incredible costumes. And yes, the Beyhive was livid about Styles taking home the Album of the Year award, but there was more drama afoot. (No, I’m not talking about that secret reunion with his ex, Taylor Swift.) No, this drama has to do with Style’s performance and the major stage malfunction you almost certainly missed.
Bustle
Lizzo Calls Beyoncé “The Artist Of Our Lives” During Her Grammys Speech
After Lizzo won Record of the Year at the 65th Grammy Awards for her TikTok sensation “About Damn Time,” she made touching tributes to the special people in her life: her producers Ricky Reed and Blake Slatkin, her man Myke Wright — and her role model Beyoncé. She even revealed she’s been part of the Beyhive since the fifth grade.
Bustle
Kendall Jenner’s Colored Tights Prove That Cheugy Can Be Chic
Kendall Jenner is known to give sartorial odes to the early aughts, wearing ‘ugly’ trends ranging from platform flip-flops to UGG boots. The latest item she pulled from the fashion archives is an accessory straight out of Blair Waldorf’s playbook. And, as per usual, she slayed. The...
Bustle
Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Had A Secret Reunion At The Grammys
The 2023 Grammys were quite the eventful night with Beyoncé becoming the most awarded artist in history, Harry Styles winning Album of the Year, and Adele finally getting to meet Dwayne Johnson. But there’s one moment that has the Swifties all abuzz, and that’s Taylor Swift going over to Harry Styles’ table to have yet another Grammys catch-up. A secret reunion, if you will.
Bustle
Twitter Thinks Ben Affleck Needs A Dunkin’ Coffee At The 2023 Grammys
Barely an hour into the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, and Ben Affleck already looked... bored. Seated beside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who presented an award early during the ceremony, Affleck looked like he would rather be somewhere else, eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed. The 2023 Grammy Awards already saw...
Bustle
All The Clues Kaity & Zach Are Together After The Bachelor
Just three weeks into Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, Zach and his potential suitors are already going on the kinds of dates usually reserved for much later in the show. It started with the season’s first one-on-one date, during which Zach brought Christina Mandrell to meet his entire family (which stirred up some jealousy among the rest of the women).
Bustle
Kylie Jenner Wore Platform UGG Boots, Kendall's Favorite Cheugy Trend
When Kylie Jenner isn’t sporting a giant lion head in the name of couture, she’s being — well, cheugy. (Girl’s got range.) While hanging out at home (peep that wine cellar, folks) with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, the two donned matching outfits in baggy jeans and hoodies. And though both stars fall firmly in the Gen Z age bracket, they donned a millennial staple circa 2008. The duo wore matching chestnut UGGs boots — but instead of the original flat style, they opted for an ultra trendy platform pair with a two-inch platform sole.
Bustle
Beyoncé Has Officially Won The Most Grammys Ever & Twitter Is Losing It
It’s time to rename the Grammy Awards to the Beyoncé Awards. The “Formation” singer is now the Grammys’ most awarded artist ever after breaking the record for the most wins of all time during the 2023 ceremony on Feb. 5. Beyoncé now has 32 Grammys, beating the record set by the late composer Georg Solti, who won 31 trophies throughout his career. Beyoncé tied his record after winning Best R&B Song for “CUFF IT” during the ceremony — but couldn’t accept that award in person because host Trevor Noah said she was “stuck in traffic.” Finally, once she made it to the ceremony, Beyoncé broke the record by taking home Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.
Bustle
Love Island May Have Just Lost Its Main Character
Week three has been a curious outing for Love Island, starting off with a set of explosives and featuring a rotation of couplings and connections which has had all the passion of a corporate restructuring. Cast your mind back to the end of Week Two, and Tom and Ellie’s clandestine kiss on the terrace had been cinematically set against Olivia gushing about her second chance with Tom and how she feels she may really be about to pursue things with him. Opening up this week’s episode, we then see the talk of Tom’s infidelity (it’s not that, but we’ll call it that because it’s exciting and dramatic) travel through the villa. You think that the info is due to gradually move through the villa like a game of Chinese whispers but when Will tells Tanya who tells Zara, Zara abandons the entire game running straight to Olivia with the intel, dragging Zara behind with her and yelling “girl power”. It’s not about “girl power” of course, she just wanted a front row seat to viewing her enemy crumble, and who can blame her? If I was in her position, with how Olivia’s treated her in the villa, I would’ve summoned everyone to the fire pit to announce it to as big an audience as possible.
Bustle
Kim Petras Just Made Grammy History
LGBTQ+ communities are making history at the Grammys. Kim Petras became the first openly transgender person to win the Grammy for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance for her number one collaboration with Sam Smith, “Unholy,” during the 2023 ceremony on Feb. 5. Smith also won their first Grammy since coming out as non-binary in 2019, marking a huge achievement for the non-binary community.
Bustle
Dennis Quaid Dropped A Huge Parent Trap Revelation Via Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero"
If you’re a ‘90s kid like me, you will no doubt also have a deep, abiding love for the 1998 classic The Parent Trap. Arguably one of Lindsay Lohan’s best movie roles, and famous for having one of the most iconic antagonists of all time, this film is a rare example of a remake being better than the original. Actor Dennis Quaid, who starred as Nick Parker, the father to twins Hallie and Annie (both played by Lohan), has now revived the urge to rewatch the movie with a hilariously on-point TikTok, which poked fun at the movie’s plot.
Bustle
Kit Harington Announced Rose Leslie’s 2nd Pregnancy With An Adorable Story
The best love story to come out of Game of Thrones remains Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s. The former co-stars are now parents to a 2-year-old son, with another baby on the way. When Harington appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Feb. 3, he surprised the host by announcing Leslie’s pregnancy as he gave an adorable update on their toddler.
Bustle
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Officiant Spilled The Tea On Their Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance continues to captivate the internet, no more so than during their date night at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. And even though they got married (twice) last summer, new details are still coming out about their incredible love story. There have been snippets of both weddings courtesy of Lopez’s newsletter and information from guests like Kevin Smith. But now their officiant (of their second wedding ceremony) on Affleck’s private island near Savannah, Georgia, has spilt the tea on watching the couple exchange vows.
Bustle
The Bachelor?
Of all the contestants on Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season, Brianna Thorbourne started with a major advantage: a pre-show first impression rose. Viewers voted for Brianna to get the honor when she first appeared on September’s Bachelorette finale, and she arrived at the mansion wearing a very on-theme rose dress. However, while the rose should have been a confidence booster for Brianna during the early part of the season, it seemed to have the opposite effect — to the point that Brianna left The Bachelor during the Feb. 6 episode.
Bustle
All The Clues About Aly & Zach’s Relationship Status After The Bachelor
In The Bachelor’s Jan. 30 episode, Season 27 contestant Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs joined Zach Shallcross for a group date — but a major portion of the outing ended up on the cutting room floor. Prior to the cocktail party fans saw on TV, the women reportedly put on a puppet show with Zach’s famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, aka Puddy from Seinfeld, that inexplicably never made it to air. According to Reality Steve, Aly volunteered to go first, performing a bit in which puppet versions of herself and Zach shared their first kiss, prompting audience encouragement for them to make it happen in real life. Though Zach didn’t kiss Aly in the unaired scene, previews already teased that he chose the 26-year-old healthcare strategist to take a leap of faith by going skydiving for a one-on-one date in the Feb. 6 episode. “The things you do for love,” she jokes in one clip.
Bustle
Viola Davis Earned Her EGOT At The 2023 Grammys
It’s always exciting when a star earns the coveted (and very rare) honor of an EGOT — aka, achieving an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Before the 2023 Grammy Awards, only 17 celebrities had the distinction of earning all four. But on Feb. 5, Viola Davis became EGOT winner No. 18.
Bustle
Amanda Gorman’s Makeup Artist Breaks Down The Poet's 2023 Grammys Glam
At just 24 years old, Amanda Gorman has truly made her name known in the world of poetry and beyond. Not only has her most recent work, Call Us What We Carry, landed an impressive spot on the New York Times Best Seller List, but her powerful poetry collection’s audiobook has also earned a nomination for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Bustle
The Last Of Us
Joel and Ellie are in for a ride in The Last of Us Episode 4. And so are the viewers. More and more, the HBO Max adaptation is proving that in the Cordyceps-ravaged world, it’s kill or be killed. And unfortunately for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), ugly mushroom zombies are no longer the lone threats. There’s a new slew of vicious, murderous characters, and none scarier than the rebel faction leader Kathleen. Played by Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, Kathleen is the de facto leader of The Hunters, a group of rebels in Kansas City, and an entirely new character.
