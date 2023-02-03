ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Deposit, MD

Vandals target historic church in Port Deposit

By Jeff Hager
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDenf_0kbr59IV00

Some would call it sacrilege, while others---just simple, mindless vandalism.

More than a century old windows smashed in a historic building on North Main Street in Port Deposit---once home to the former Tome United Methodist Church.

“When troopers arrived at the scene, they saw that some stained glass windows had been broken and some items, including some robes, had been taken from the former church building,” said Ron Snyder of the Maryland State Police.

Three windows, dating back to the late 19th century, valued at more than $12,000 apiece.

When the church closed down five years ago, it handed over the deed to the property to a non-profit called ‘Community Connecting Us’.

“So many people grew up and died in that church,” said Kat Koenig, “and we’re trying to turn it into a community center, expand it, as well as space for the museum next door, and just everything that we’re trying to do for it, it’s just being… We can’t. Not with all of these obstacles in our way.”

This isn’t the first time the church has been vandalized. Police say a few months ago, someone broke in during a similar incident and doused the interior of the place with fire extinguishers.

That took out an additional pair of the historic windows adding to the mounting costs of trying to renovate the building.

“I’ve been applying for grants in the past. I’m applying for one right now to get the roof repaired for the roof leak,” said Koenig, “So before we could even begin any other work, we need to get the water seepage from the building taken care of so it’s just insult to injury.”

Neighbors report seeing four teenage boys running from the church in this latest incident, and if you have any information, which could help the Maryland State Police, you’re asked to call 410-996-7800.

Comments / 6

MoFo in Maryland
3d ago

That is beyond disrespectful. I just don't understand what vandals "get" out of smashing beautiful stainless windows & vandalizing any building, especially a church. 😥

Reply
6
Stephanie
4d ago

WHY? 🤔 Why would you do something like this...? WHERE? Where the hell are their parents? 😖🤬

Reply
6
Think4urself
4d ago

Not enough adequate consequences to deter the delinquents in this country!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Parkville business burglarized, parked vehicle stolen in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported last week. At just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, February 3, an individual attempted to break into a business in the 4100-block of East Joppa Road in Nottingham (21236). The suspect did not gain entrance and fled on foot, heading west on East Joppa Road.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
DUNDALK, MD
WBOC

House Fire in Stevensville Under Investigation

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- A Sunday house fire in Stevensville is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was discovered by a neighbor around 3 a.m. at home on Howard Road. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. It took 60 firefighters...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Flames damage home in Bear

A fire in a house on Saratoga Court off of Route 7 in Bear caused significant damage. The alarm was sounded around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023. Christiana firefighters reported a fire in the walls of the structure. At one point, Route 7 southbound was closed to thru...
BEAR, DE
Wbaltv.com

Bank of America branch's closure in Brooklyn leads to birth of something new

South Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood is getting a huge boost in the rare donation of a bank building. The building on Hanover Street opened in 1952 and served as the backbone of Brooklyn. Prior to Bank of America buying it, the building was a community meeting hall, hosting everything from birthdays and dances to memorials for community members.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

FBI says Baltimore County woman plotted to 'shoot up' BGE electric substations

A Baltimore County woman has been arrested on charges for allegedly plotting to destroy electric substations in the Baltimore region, federal authorities said during a press conference on Monday. Sarah Beth Clendaniel was recorded detailing her plan to use firearms to destroy several Baltimore Gas and Electric substations with gunfire,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Town Square LIVE News

Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95

Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy