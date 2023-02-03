Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Diego, CA
Genetic Genealogy Leads to Suspect in 1994 Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Diego, CA
Urban Farming and Raising Your Own ChickensMint MessageSan Diego, CA
Rising Young Baseball Star Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
3 San Diego restaurants considered among 'Most Romantic' in US
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, OpenTable released its list of their 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023 -- and three San Diego eateries are getting tons of love from reviewers.
This $15 Million San Diego Penthouse Comes With a Stunning Floating Glass Staircase
Like a floating jewel box in the sky, this latest listing is sure to wow all your guests—and you. Located in the sought-after Bankers Hill neighborhood of San Diego, this customized-to-perfection two-story penthouse is perched atop luxury residential tower Park Laurel, which houses some of the city’s most upscale residences and overlooks the city’s iconic 1,200-acre historic urban Balboa Park. On the market for a cool $15 million, the top-floor unit spans 5,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The residence has a European edge, with Brazilian quartzite slab floors, custom lighting and a neutral color palette resulting in...
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month
San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes
Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
travellemming.com
28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)
Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Diego to Palm Springs
The glitzy resort city of Palm Springs is a fabulous standalone destination but hop off the highway and you can turn the drive from San Diego into an unforgettable short road trip. Packed full of charming small towns, stunning wine country and endless views of unspoilt forests and mountains, this route is a real visual feast.
San Carlos man frustrated with city as sinkhole grows for more than a year
Marc Glazer says he noticed a sinkhole near his property line in June of 2021. Despite repeated requests, he says the City of San Diego has not made progress towards fixing the problem.
2 San Diego bars among top US speakeasies, according to Yelp
Your next favorite bar could be hidden in plain sight!
San Diego weekly Reader
Escondido Chocolate Festival, Jewish Film Festival
Downtown Escondido restaurants, shops, and art galleries offer sampling chocolates paired with local wine, champagne, craft beer, and spirits. Each attendee purchases a passport ticket for a tasting glass, drink wristband, swag bag, coupons, and information at each participating Grand Ave business. A passport map will indicate each tasting location.
thevistapress.com
MainStreet Oceanside Tuesday Morning Meeting
Oceanside, CA – Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 8:30 a.m. with City of Oceanside, Economic Development Update Michelle Geller. Economic Development Manager, City of Oceanside Michelle Geller will provide an update on new projects in Oceanside as well as information on new businesses making their home in our city. Special...
The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
easyreadernews.com
TRAVEL: Four Iconic San Diego Beach towns
Just like the South Bay’s Redondo/Hermosa/Manhattan Beach trio of beach cities, each unique and different from each other, California’s second largest city, San Diego, has four distinct beach cities as well, all worth exploring. For the latest episode of #PhotowalksTV, I brought my iPhone 14 Pro Max to...
San Diego weekly Reader
The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills
Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
This is how 437 lives were saved by San Diegans last year
Thanks to 140 San Diego residents, more than 400 lives were saved last year.
smchseagleeye.com
Atmospheric River hits the West Coast
Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
San Diego Sees Big Waves following Weak Pacific Storm
The big waves following the light showers we saw over the weekend
National City taco stand goes viral after TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip
Blue Fire Bliss, a National City taco stand goes viral after a TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip.
spectrumnews1.com
First lady Biden visits San Diego hospital
SAN DIEGO — First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Veteran’s Village of San Diego in Oceanside. Cohen Veterans Network is a nonprofit that serves post-9/11 veterans, active-duty and their families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics. The White...
SanDiego.com
Best Hikes in San Diego
When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
