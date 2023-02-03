ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Take-Two CEO Says GTA 6 Leaks Didn't Impact Business, But Were 'an Emotional Matter'

It's been a tricky quarter for Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive - its earnings today fell short of its guidance, the company's planning for cost reductions that may include "modest" layoffs in the workforce, and its biggest potential blockbuster on deck, Grand Theft Auto 6, suffered a massive leak late last year.
IGN

Google Announces Bard, a Chatbot Rival to ChatGPT

With AI continuing to grow in importance, Google has announced it is working on Bard, a chatbot that aims to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. In a new blog post, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the upcoming tool would be an "experimental conversational AI service" aimed at mimicking human conversation. It is touted as a powerful tool for users looking for answers to specific questions they may have, like baking a cake or figuring out how many Grammys Beyoncé has won.
IGN

Take-Two CEO Doesn't Think Artificial Intelligence Will Ever Make a Better Grand Theft Auto

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is known for being very upfront with media and investors about where he thinks technology, especially around games, is heading. And during today's earnings call, Zelnick made his thoughts clear on a subject that's recently been popular in tech circles: artificial intelligence, and whether or not it will transform game development.
IGN

UK Daily Deals: Check Out This Incredible Offer on Keeper Password Managers

Are you tired of juggling multiple passwords and worrying about the security of your sensitive information? Well, have no fear, because Keeper Security is here with a limited-time 50% discount on their popular password managers. So it's absolutely the perfect time to upgrade to Keeper and kiss goodbye to the stress of trying to remember all your passwords. Not only that, but Keeper Security is also PCMag's Top Editor Choice for all your online safety needs, so you rest assured that all your online data is safe and secured.

Comments / 0

Community Policy