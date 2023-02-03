Read full article on original website
Andre Delgado
3d ago
Don’t forget the crime rate has gone up since 2019 ! There was time when you felt safe shopping at the Tysons Mall but is no longer the case. Those that have terrorized DC, Baltimore and other cities are looking for bigger and richer targets.
Reply
4
rationallyspeaking
4d ago
People are leaving North VA because of the same reasons folks are leaving CA and NY.
Reply
9
Related
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia
Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
'History that's been forgotten' | Virginia lawmakers move closer to preserving 'Green Book' sites, both standing and demolished
NORFOLK, Va. — Not everything changes over time. "I'm like a doctor for cars; you get sick, we fix it up," Amin Mohamed laughed. Since the mid-1990s, Mohamed has repaired cars at the corner of Church and 20th Streets in Norfolk, in a small brick auto repair building. The...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
fox5dc.com
'Crossover Day' happens Tuesday in Virginia
It’s almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the “crossover”, where bills that don’t pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber.
Fairfax Times
So much for DEI: Fairfax activists oppose historic nomination of Indian immigrant Dutta to state Board of Education
Fairfax Democrats are stealthily trying to torpedo the naming of Fairfax parent, STEM professional, and education activist Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. The General Assembly must confirm her nomination, and the education activist Left is doing all it can to scuttle Dutta’s nomination. Dutta, of course,...
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
wvtf.org
State lawmakers can't agree on which city should get a casino referendum next
Lawmakers are struggling over where to locate Virginia's next casino. Many people in Petersburg are hoping state lawmakers will allow them to hold a referendum to see if voters there would approve a new casino. This week, Republican Delegate Kim Taylor Dinwiddie got a bill out of the House to allow a referendum.
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
WSET
Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
Virginia lawmakers say tax relief for individuals has a better shot than corporate cuts
Virginia lawmakers are drawing battle lines in a looming budget fight with tax relief at the center. Targeting relief towards individuals, rather than corporations, is likely to be a starting point during closed-door negotiations.
Unclaimed stimulus money available for West Virginia residents
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
OnlyInYourState
Smith Mountain Lake In Virginia Has Beautiful Waters That Rival Lake Tahoe
Located along the border of California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is a bucket-list-worthy destination. But, Virginia has its own version, and in our humble opinion, it’s just as lovely. Sure, it may not boast the size of Lake Tahoe, but it does deliver when it comes to beautiful waters, stunning views, and endless opportunities for recreation. Here’s more on Smith Mountain Lake and why you’ll want to plan your visit soon.
WDBJ7.com
Six winning Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia
(WDBJ) - Six winning Powerball tickets were purchased in Virginia, according to the Virginia Lottery. Five of the tickets won $50,000 each and the other ticket won $100,000. The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased at...
13newsnow.com
How major reduction in SNAP benefits will affect Virginians
Since the start of the pandemic, Virginians receiving snap benefits got a little extra help every month. But state governments are going back to their old ways soon.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville startup among top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Caretaker Medical, a digital health startup in Charlottesville, was named one of the top 25 healthcare technology leaders of Virginia in 2023. The company developed a wearable vital signs monitor and early-warning device. Caretaker Medical says it is enabling critical care ICU monitoring for patients away...
cbs19news
Several area wineries earn gold in Governor's Cup
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nearly two dozen area wineries and cideries have earned gold medals in the Virginia Governor’s Cup. This year’s Governor’s Cup saw more than 600 entries from across the Commonwealth, and 66 producers received Gold Medals. Some of these wines will be included...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
Comments / 6