Alcoa, TN

Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness

By Melissa Greene
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjY4X_0kbr4re500

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At least two districts have called off school for Monday, Feb. 6, due to seasonal illness .

Suspected spy balloon expected to cross over East TN tonight, here’s when

Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.

Alcoa City Schools

Blount School

Closed Today and Tomorrow

Loudon County Schools

Loudon School

Closed Through Monday

Related
wvlt.tv

New school coming to Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
WATE

Win $25,000 just by making a healthier change

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Want to live a healthier and richer life?. Every year, those who are ready to take on a healthier and more active lifestyle enter a contest like no other. Clean Eatz is giving you the opportunity to win big in their We Change Livez 2023 Challenge.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville's sweetest fundraiser now accepting orders

Interfaith Health Clinic is offering special deliveries on Valentine’s Day. With a donation of 50 dollars, you can give a bundt cake, supplied from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a personalized card to someone special in your life. Knoxville’s sweetest fundraiser now accepting orders. Interfaith Health Clinic is offering...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Father of modern TBI and Scott County native dies at 100

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Law enforcement officials across the state are remembering a World War II veteran from East Tennessee considered the father of the modern Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who died earlier this week at age 100. The Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was established in 1951 as a division of the Department […]
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee volunteer fire departments receive $5 million in grant money

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee will receive grants in 2023 and a department in Sevier County says the grant money is coming just in time. The money is being distributed through the $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program was created […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Covenant Health kicks off kids marathon challenge at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Covenant Health held a kids run at Zoo Knoxville Saturday to kick off their marathon challenge. The one-mile run marked the start of the 18th Annual Covenant Kids Run. Kids that participate will complete the exercise equivalent of a marathon over the course of the next two months. After the zoo race, they were sent home with an exercise log to track their progress.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

