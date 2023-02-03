Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At least two districts have called off school for Monday, Feb. 6, due to seasonal illness.
Alcoa City Schools
Blount SchoolClosed Today and Tomorrow
Loudon County Schools
Loudon SchoolClosed Through Monday
