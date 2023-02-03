ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Money

5 Cities Where Buying a House Is Still Cheaper Than Renting

While renting a house is cheaper than buying one in most of the United States right now, there are a few exceptions. Of the 50 largest cities in the country, a new report from Realtor.com identifies...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AOL Corp

Experts: What To Do If Your Rent Increases but Your Paycheck Doesn’t

Many renters across the United States are struggling with significant hikes in rent prices. While an annual increase is usually expected at a reasonable rate, all bets are off in the current housing market. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. Advice: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing...
R.A. Heim

Get a one-time payment of up to $975 for your mortgage or rent

If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Tampa Bay Times

7 Social Security spousal benefit rules every married couple should know

The benefits of marriage don’t stop at love and companionship. In some situations, marriage can result in more Social Security. If you stay married for at least 10 years, those benefits can last even if you get divorced. But the rules for marriage and Social Security get complicated. Here...
Money

Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow

After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...

