FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
Pennsylvania projects to challenge Chronic Wasting Disease
PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk continues to expand across Pennsylvania. However, several research initiative are being launched to increase our understanding of the disease and to develop tools to confront it. The first will look at the impact it has on deer […]
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
sanatogapost.com
State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month
HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
PA school funding ruled unconstitutional
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A judge has declared that Pennsylvania's school funding formula is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs included educators and parents across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including Panther Valley, Wilkes-Barre Area, and Shenandoah Valley School districts. The lawsuit alleged all state funding should be given out using the fair funding...
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon
Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
OnlyInYourState
10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway
From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
abc27.com
Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
abc27.com
10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s...
fox29.com
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
Pennsylvania Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Pennsylvania definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
abc27.com
Sen. Bob Casey’s Pennsylvania home damaged after electrical fire
LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a home in Lake Ariel owned by Senator Bob Casey caught fire Sunday afternoon. State Police says the fire started near an electrical breaker panel and spread throughout the home, the fire was discovered by a PPL subcontractor who was in the area for power-related issues.
Pennsylvania Special Election Results: Pennsylvania House races could determine balance of power
(WHTM) – Voters in three western Pennsylvania districts will head to the polls on Tuesday for special elections that could swing the balance of power in Harrisburg. The three special elections are being held in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th legislative districts in Allegheny County. The 32nd district has been vacant since the death of […]
Route 405 Closed in Watsontown Borough and Turbot Township, Northumberland County
Both lanes of Route 405 (Dickson Avenue) are closed between Route 44 (Main Street) in Watsontown Borough and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, a detour using Route 44 and Susquehanna Trail is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
pahomepage.com
From Old Forge to USS Decatur! PA native Jacob Skrip sets sail
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris gave a special shout of to a Pennsylvania native who’s sailing with the US Navy. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jacob Skrip hails from Old Forge. He currently works on the USS Decatur (DDG 73), part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in U.S. 7th Fleet.
Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
Explaining the UGI Weather Normalization Adjustment
SCRANTON, Pa. — Those of you who pay UGI for natural gas to heat your homes may have noticed a new line item on your most recent bills. It has nothing to do with how much natural gas you're using; it has to do with the weather outside your home.
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone
Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
