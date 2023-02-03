ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania projects to challenge Chronic Wasting Disease

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk continues to expand across Pennsylvania. However, several research initiative are being launched to increase our understanding of the disease and to develop tools to confront it. The first will look at the impact it has on deer […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvanians were asked what they want to change about the state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. Rozzi (D., Berks) scheduled the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month

HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

PA school funding ruled unconstitutional

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A judge has declared that Pennsylvania's school funding formula is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs included educators and parents across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including Panther Valley, Wilkes-Barre Area, and Shenandoah Valley School districts. The lawsuit alleged all state funding should be given out using the fair funding...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon

Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyInYourState

10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway

From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Sen. Bob Casey’s Pennsylvania home damaged after electrical fire

LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a home in Lake Ariel owned by Senator Bob Casey caught fire Sunday afternoon. State Police says the fire started near an electrical breaker panel and spread throughout the home, the fire was discovered by a PPL subcontractor who was in the area for power-related issues.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 405 Closed in Watsontown Borough and Turbot Township, Northumberland County

Both lanes of Route 405 (Dickson Avenue) are closed between Route 44 (Main Street) in Watsontown Borough and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, a detour using Route 44 and Susquehanna Trail is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

From Old Forge to USS Decatur! PA native Jacob Skrip sets sail

PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris gave a special shout of to a Pennsylvania native who’s sailing with the US Navy. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jacob Skrip hails from Old Forge. He currently works on the USS Decatur (DDG 73), part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in U.S. 7th Fleet.
OLD FORGE, PA
The Center Square

Red tape skyrockets energy costs in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Red tape still holds Pennsylvania back from cutting energy costs, natural gas advocates said Monday, even as the economic pain inflicted by higher prices grows worse every day. For prices to fall, experts told the House Republican Policy Committee that removing barriers to production is “key.” David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said bureaucracy still stands in the way of the economic growth necessary to make that happen. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone

Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

