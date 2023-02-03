ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition

A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
RideApart

World's Oldest Production Motorcycle Sells For $212,000 At Auction

The early days of motorcycling were a wild time. From strapping engines to the frames of unsuspecting bicycles, to steam-powered velocipedes, people were eager to find new and improved ways to get around. New technological frontiers are typically a time of great experimentation, and this era in motorcycling was certainly no different.
Field & Stream

Gear Rx: Can You Winterize a 3-Season Tent?

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. Do you need a 4-season tent for winter camping? Short answer: no, it isn’t necessary, but it is nice. In fact, you don’t need a tent at all if you are willing to build a snow shelter or something similar. For many beginner winter campers, it is a big investment to purchase a 4-season tent before knowing if winter camping is even an activity they enjoy. Our first recommendation is to borrow or rent a 4-season tent so you have ample protection against the elements and a chance to try a tent out before buying. Some outfitters eventually sell their used rentals, making this a great place to test a tent and then potentially buy a used one.
Reader's Digest

Amazon’s Cheap Mattress Lifter Is the Secret to a Perfectly Made Bed

Changing your favorite organic cotton sheets sounds easy, but even the best boxed beds and memory foam mattresses are cumbersome to make. Reaching the far-back corners with fitted sheets can be complicated and time-consuming if you’re not a professional body builder. The Bed MadeEZ mattress lifter tool helps make beds faster than ever, though. It’s so good that it’s racked up over 2,200 five-star Amazon ratings.
News Channel 25

How to clean your home’s ceiling fans

Ceiling fans create refreshing breezes and even help your heating system run more efficiently. The downside is that even the best ceiling fans accumulate dust, which can build up and cause it to run off-kilter. A dirty fan not only runs less efficiently, but it can distribute small particles across...
People

Amazon Shoppers Say They Sleep 'Like a Pampered Baby' Thanks to These Silk Pillowcases That Are as Little as $10

The pillowcases have earned over 5,000 perfect ratings Waking up with matted hair is hardly the way to start off your day — especially if you spent the night before running de-frizzing creams through your curls. Rather than struggle to turn a bad hair day into a good one, simply invest in a silk pillowcase, which is designed to preserve your luscious locks while you sleep.  Right now, shoppers can grab the Mulberry Silk Pillowcase while it's up to a whopping 46 percent off at Amazon. Woven out of...
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Wood Kitchen Cabinets, Which Can Harbor Dust and Grease From Frequent Cooking

Your cabinets are the backdrop of your kitchen, so you want to keep them in pristine condition. But everything from splattered grease on the doors to stray crumbs on the shelves can make these nooks (and their façades) a hub for built-up grime. As these substances accumulate every time you cook, regularly cleaning your kitchen cabinets is a must. If yours are made from or finished with wood, you'll want to be extra diligent about how you clean and dry them so you don't ruin the material.
lbmjournal.com

The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction

When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Motorious

Rare 1968 Mercury Cougar GT Rescued

This little pony will get the care it most definitely deserves…. Cougar sightings can be rare, especially these days, and we’re not talking about the big cats or women of a certain age. While the Ford Mustang has always been a huge hit, the Mercury Cougar always seemed to live in its shadow, a fact which was reflected in production numbers.
Apartment Therapy

I Have Two Dogs, and This is the Odor-Fighting Spray I Swear by to Keep my Furniture and Carpets Smelling Fresh

Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)

