local21news.com

15-year-old ran from police, found with stolen handgun in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with multiple firearm offenses after police caught him with a stolen handgun. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, two officers saw the boy walking in the 100 block of Conestoga Street. Police say the boy was showing characteristics of someone who's armed.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Woman allegedly steals purse from elderly woman, charges over $1,400

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say stole a pocket book from an elderly woman and then used a credit card from the purse to make over $1,400 in purchases at two other stores. According to...
local21news.com

Man who beat a man until his head bled, now identified in Lebanon Co.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have officially identified the man who beat another person until they were bleeding from their head. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the unknown suspect has now been identified by police after receiving numerous tips from citizens. While the suspect has been identified,...
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster teen arrested on attempted homicide charge, two others wanted

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster teen charged with attempted homicide after a January 7 shooting has been arrested with two others still at large. According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers and court records, Jose Manuel Ramos was arrested on Friday in a coordinated effort with East Hempfield Police, Lancaster County SERT, and Lancaster City Police.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Suspect identified in Palmyra assault investigation

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified. Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28. Police...
PALMYRA, PA
local21news.com

Five displaced, two homes destroyed from house fire in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews battled a house fire that tore through a home in Lancaster City on Monday morning. According to Rohrestown Fire Department, the fire happened on the 300 block of West Lemon Street and mainly targeted the second and third floor of the home. Officials...
LANCASTER, PA
Shore News Network

Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market

PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
local21news.com

Hydrogen tanker flips over and traps one on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer tanker overturned early in the morning, leading to one person being trapped. According to Dover Township Fire Department, crews responded to the scene at around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday morning on I-83 South, between the N. George St. exit and the Emigsville exit.
YORK COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say

A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Person burned after mobile home fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person is left with burns after a mobile home caught fire Saturday night in East Lampeter Township. According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherry Ln. at about 7:53 p.m. for reports of a mobile home blaze. Officials...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

