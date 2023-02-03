Read full article on original website
local21news.com
15-year-old ran from police, found with stolen handgun in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with multiple firearm offenses after police caught him with a stolen handgun. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, two officers saw the boy walking in the 100 block of Conestoga Street. Police say the boy was showing characteristics of someone who's armed.
local21news.com
Woman allegedly steals purse from elderly woman, charges over $1,400
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help to identify a woman they say stole a pocket book from an elderly woman and then used a credit card from the purse to make over $1,400 in purchases at two other stores. According to...
local21news.com
Harrisburg woman arrested on attempted homicide charges following disturbance, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A 23-year-old Harrisburg woman is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges after a man was stabbed, police say. According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Community Drive around 6:30 AM on February 4 for a disturbance. When officers arrived,...
Man accidentally shoots stepdaughter in Harrisburg: police
A man accidentally shot his 17-year-old stepdaughter overnight Saturday while he was taking his gun out of its holster, Harrisburg police said. No charges have been filed in the shooting, which police said happened around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Hummel Street. Police said the man legally owned the gun.
local21news.com
Pair allegedly distracts elderly woman, uses stolen credit card to purchase over $4k
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County are seeking the identity of two people after they allegedly distracted an elderly woman in a store and then used a stolen credit card to make purchases. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police, the elderly woman told them that...
local21news.com
Woman steals from Weis multiple times over two month period in York Co., police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are trying to end one woman's illegal shopping spree after they say she stole from the store multiple times over the course of two months. Officials in West Manchester Township Police Department say the thefts happened on 2160 White Street between Nov. 9 and Jan. 24.
local21news.com
One injured in shooting in Lancaster County, emergency officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person has been injured in a shooting in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, according to emergency officials. A supervisor with Lancaster County 911 Dispatch says it is believed to have happened at a home at Garfield and Longenecker Road. So far, there is no...
fox29.com
Man dead, woman in custody after shots fired in North Philadelphia bedroom, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted inside a North Philadelphia home Sunday morning, claiming the life a 30-year-old man. Police say the man was found shot three times in the back and shoulder in the bedroom of an apartment on the 2100 block of 21st street just before 11:30 a.m. He...
local21news.com
Man who beat a man until his head bled, now identified in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have officially identified the man who beat another person until they were bleeding from their head. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the unknown suspect has now been identified by police after receiving numerous tips from citizens. While the suspect has been identified,...
abc27.com
Lancaster teen arrested on attempted homicide charge, two others wanted
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster teen charged with attempted homicide after a January 7 shooting has been arrested with two others still at large. According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers and court records, Jose Manuel Ramos was arrested on Friday in a coordinated effort with East Hempfield Police, Lancaster County SERT, and Lancaster City Police.
local21news.com
92-year-old woman killed in York Co. house fire identified by coroner
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has identified the 92-year-old woman killed in a house fire Monday morning in Fairview Township, York County. According to the coroner, Therese Kiernan was found dead inside the home. The fire happened around 1:30 AM on the 300 block of...
abc27.com
Suspect identified in Palmyra assault investigation
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified. Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28. Police...
local21news.com
New details on fire that ripped through Cumberland County Motel 6
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire officials have released more details about a fire at the Motel 6 at 381 Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. Crews spent hours on Friday evening battling the blaze, that displaced a number of guests. According to the Chief of the...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
Emergency dispatchers say a crash involving three vehicles slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of Route 30 Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. between the Harrisburg and Manheim Pike exits. Lancaster City Police are investigating.
local21news.com
Five displaced, two homes destroyed from house fire in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews battled a house fire that tore through a home in Lancaster City on Monday morning. According to Rohrestown Fire Department, the fire happened on the 300 block of West Lemon Street and mainly targeted the second and third floor of the home. Officials...
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
local21news.com
Hydrogen tanker flips over and traps one on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer tanker overturned early in the morning, leading to one person being trapped. According to Dover Township Fire Department, crews responded to the scene at around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday morning on I-83 South, between the N. George St. exit and the Emigsville exit.
local21news.com
Undetonated WWII explosive found in Cumberland County, residents evacuated
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked to remove an active WWII explosive device that was found on a residential block with multiple homes. According to New Cumberland Borough Police Department, the device was discovered around 9 a.m. on Sunday on the 500 block of Brandt Ave. Officials say...
Facebook tipsters help identify Lehigh Valley man in Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
local21news.com
Person burned after mobile home fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person is left with burns after a mobile home caught fire Saturday night in East Lampeter Township. According to emergency dispatch, crews were dispatched to the 700 block of Sherry Ln. at about 7:53 p.m. for reports of a mobile home blaze. Officials...
