Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Elon Musk Tweets A Simple Yet Powerful Pro-Marijuana Message, Reaches Millions Around The World
One of the most influential CEOs in the world whose statements alone managed to move the needle and create a change has once again expressed his unambiguous support for cannabis. This time, with just three numbers Elon Musk promoted marijuana for free, reported TheStreet. His "420" tweet on Saturday resonated...
Shiba Inu Zoomie Ahead? Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin 2021 Cycle Expects Meme Coin 'Hype To Pick Up' In Few Weeks
A pseudonymous crypto analyst who correctly predicted the end of Bitcoin's BTC/USD bull market in 2021, believes that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD may be on the cusp of a strong bullish streak in the coming weeks. What Happened: ‘Pentoshi’ tells his 673,700 Twitter followers, is bullish on SHIB after it broke...
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Dogecoin Short-Rally Ceiling, Warns 'Accumulation Won't Last Forever'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter sees Dogecoin DOGE/USD showing signs of a solid recovery. What Happened: 'Smart Contracter' told his 220,000 followers on Twitter that the four-hour DOGE/ Bitcoin BTC/USD chart has started to form a nice base, potentially signaling further upside ahead. :. The chart plotted by the...
Benzinga
Tyson Foods, Activision Blizzard And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With Nasdaq stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to post quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $13.52 billion before the opening bell. Tyson Foods shares gained 1.3% to $64.86 in after-hours trading.
Token Named After Elon Musk's Dog Rallies 17%, Leaving Shiba Inu, Baby Doge In The Dust
Floki FLOKI/USD is rallying 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top five meme tokens by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00003393. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was exchanging hands at $0.090, down 1% while Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was trading at $0.00001413 down 2.19% in...
Elon Musk Expects Tesla To Be Worth More Than Saudi Aramco, Apple Combined By 2030: Why Ron Baron Says Tesla Can Climb To $1,500 Per Share
Billionaire investor Ron Baron's bet on Tesla Inc TSLA is more of a bet on the man behind the wheel: Elon Musk. He's already made a pretty penny from his investment, but he isn't hitting the brakes anytime soon. Baron expects Tesla stock to rise close to 1,000% over the next seven years.
Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin 'Knockoff' Leaves Shiba Inu In Dust With 17% Gains Ahead Of Burn Portal
Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD is up 17% in the last 24 hours, beating top meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000003539. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was trading at $0.091, up 1.20%. Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was at $0.00001418, up 1.71% in the last 24...
Jeff Bezos Says 'No, No, No. You're The Boss': How Amazon Founder Avoids Yes Men, Gets True Opinions From Employees
As the founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Jeff Bezos is one of the most well-known figures in the world and one of the wealthiest. Tips on how to conduct meetings for increased productivity could be one of the ways that Bezos and Amazon have been successful over the years. What...
The Most Anticipated Game Of 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Hogwarts Legacy
If you're a fan of the Harry Potter saga and a gaming enthusiast, you've probably heard about Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming action role-playing game developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD Games under its Portkey Games label. In the game, players can explore the castle...
Baidu Impresses Analyst With Market Gain Potential; Also Picks JD.Com For Resilience Against Livestream Competition
Mizuho analyst James Lee expects 4Q22 to be soft for China's Internet, given the COVID impacts on business activity and consumer sentiment. The analyst anticipates the headwind reflected across all internet segments, including e-commerce, advertising, and cloud computing. The early checks from late December through the Chinese New Year holidays...
Cramer Picks 'Sleeping Giant' Tesla Over Ford, GM — Why He Prefers Elon Musk-Led Company Right Now
After calling Tesla Inc. TSLA a "sleeping giant" in late January, CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer reiterated his positive opinion on the electric vehicle giant. What Happened: Cramer was asked by his colleagues on the Feb. 6 edition of “Squawk on the Street” to pick between Tesla and Ford Motor Co. F. “Now, Tesla,” he replied.
Zeeshan Mallick's YouYaa Looks to be the Go-To Crypto Marketing Agency for Web3 Projects
Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the world as we know it. Every day, a new project is born with a vision to improve something in our lives. And that's great! But the sheer number of projects out there can make it tough to stand out from the crowd. If you're launching your own Web3 project or are in charge of marketing at an existing one, you know how hard competing for attention and investments can be. That's why it's so important to have an agency like Zeeshan Mallick’s YouYaa by your side, one that understands the nuances of crypto marketing in today's digital world.
Dogecoin Reaches 'God Tier Low' At $0.091: Analyst Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says 'No One Cares'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst on Twitter recently stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is performing remarkably putting in a truly "god tier" low. What Happened: ‘Smart contracter’ told his 220,100 followers on Twitter that DOGE is at an incredibly low price at just $0.091. :. The analyst on Monday said...
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Warns 10K Crypto Tokens Likely Worthless: 'They'll Eventually Just Go To Zero'
Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary has warned that the cryptocurrency industry is still filled with many worthless coins and projects, most of which have no future. What Happened: According to O'Leary, 10,000 crypto tokens are likely to be completely devalued to zero. “They’ll eventually just go to zero because of...
Netflix Paid Password Sharing Rules Won't Block US Users' Devices For Now: 'Only Applicable To…'
Netflix Inc. NFLX mistakenly announced a new set of rules for cracking down on password sharing — and the internet was in an uproar. The rules have since been retracted. What Happened: Netflix has been testing the “paid sharing” feature in three countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. Netflix account holders in these countries are paying additional fees if a person residing outside their home is accessing the OTT platform.
Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God
OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
AI Token Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum After Google Reportedly Invests $400M In ChatGPT Rival
AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours. What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%. The...
Cathie Wood Thinks Connected TV Stands To Benefit Most From Huge Ad-Dollar Shift Away From Linear
Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management believes connected TV has the potential to attract advertisement money from linear TV in the wake of the significant shift seen around the world. "Connected TV should be a prime beneficiary of the $70 billion shift in advertising dollars from linear to digital TV...
AI Token Surges 47%, Pipping Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains As Analyst Points To Keyword Stuffing Behind Pump
Indexing protocol The Graph’s GRT token GRT/USD is up over 47%, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, GRT was trading at $0.2066. AI token SingularityNET AGIX/USD...
