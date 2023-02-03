Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida to test statewide Tornado Warning alert Wednesday morning: What you need to know
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Heads up! The National Weather Service will issue a Tornado Warning in Florida that will sound off an alarm Wednesday morning, but don't worry – officials said it's just a test. The practice Tornado Warning alert will go off across most of Florida at 10...
wmfe.org
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning
Monday begins Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Often considered the country’s lightning capital, Florida experienced...
WPBF News 25
Partly cloudy and seasonable for South Florida
South Florida will see daytime highs in the upper 70s today with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the north. High pressure will continue to take hold through Thursday. Late on Friday, a cold front arrives, moving through by Saturday morning. It will bring a slight chance of...
WPBF News 25
Beautiful Tuesday ahead across South Florida
Another gorgeous day is in store for us across South Florida on Tuesday. High pressure will dominate the weather over the next few days that will feature low rain chances and an ocean breeze. A strong cold front is forecasted to move in for the weekend dropping temperatures again on...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 5
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning began with clouds and cool temperatures as a surface trough of low pressure took shape off of Florida’s east coast. A weak storm system that is forecast to develop along that trough as an approaching through of low pressure aloft will help to bring more cloud coverage with a slight chance of a few showers. The better rain chances will mainly be along the Big Bend but can’t completely be ruled out in South Georgia. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s with rain chances at 20%.
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
Mapped: 2022's lightning strikes
Florida took the top prize for the most lightning flashes last year, and the Southwest experienced significantly more lightning than usual, according to data from Vaisala, which operates a national lightning detection network. Why it matters: In a warming world, the total amount of lightning is expected to increase. Shifts...
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
These Are America's Top 10 Deadliest Beaches & Almost All Of Them Are In Florida
America's deadliest beaches were ranked, and while Florida beaches are a popular vacation destination attracting tourists galore, much of the state's coastline made the list. Travel Lens, an online travel publication, even categorized seven, out of the ten locations, shores in the Sunshine State as "deadly." In fact, each of the listed entries is on the east coast of the U.S.
click orlando
The dirtiest U.S. cities in 2023: Where does Florida rank?
When it comes to 2023′s dirtiest cities in the U.S., you may (or may not) be surprised to hear that Florida ranked among the top of the list, according to LawnStarter. The website’s list takes into account factors like pollution, living conditions and infrastructure to rank U.S. cities from most to least dirty. The higher a city’s score, the dirtier that city is, the list says.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – February 6th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Today a special session of the Florida Legislature convenes to consider seven issues, led by the overhauling of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Other issues on the agenda include the reauthorizing of the Sunshine Water Control District, revising the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District, a revision of Florida’s law pertaining to compensation for collegiate athletes, the voluntary relocation of illegal immigrants outside of Florida and legislation clarifying the role of a statewide prosecutor in pursing election crimes uncovered by Florida’s Office of Elections Crimes.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety
Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Florida State Foods | 15 Famous Dishes From Florida
Welcome to the Sunshine State of Florida! Florida is the perfect destination for a family vacation or a relaxing getaway because of its beautiful beaches, warm weather, and fun-filled theme parks. But that is not all. The state of Florida is also known for its delicious food! From fresh seafood...
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
10NEWS
6 more weeks of winter? Not for Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — I don't normally argue with rodents, but Punxsutawney Phil is wrong! And guess what, he is only right 40% of the time. Phil saw his shadow early Thursday morning, meaning that he is forecasting six more weeks of winter. For us in Florida, it doesn't really matter if we get six more weeks of winter or if we get an early spring. We are forecasting above-average, more spring-like temperatures over the next several weeks.
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
As the northeast freezes, South Florida sizzles; weekend forecast
Friday's temperatures across the continental United States may have had some South Floridians thinking "are we even in the same country?" It's also a reminder why so many people move to Florida and revel in the fact that the Sunshine State features the lone strip of warmer-indicating yellow, orange and even red on...
fox35orlando.com
7 Florida beaches make top 10 'deadliest beaches' in the U.S. list
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Florida is home to alligators, Disney World – and apparently the deadliest beaches in America. According to data from the online publication Travel Lens, some of Florida's beaches rank as the deadliest in the nation when it comes to surfing fatalities, number of hurricanes and shark attacks. In fact, out of ten beaches that made the list, seven of them are located in the Sunshine State.
OnlyInYourState
The Unassuming Florida Restaurant That Serves The Best Fried Chicken You’ve Ever Tried
Looking for a quick meal in Florida that will satisfy all your seafood and chicken cravings in one fell swoop? If you answered yes, it’s time to head over to Bud’s Chicken & Seafood in Florida. With six locations throughout South Florida, you’ll have your pick of which one to frequent. You can’t go wrong, no matter which locale you choose. Some guests have said this is the best fried chicken in Florida.
