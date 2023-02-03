ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

MCSO arrest two suspects wanted in the Virgin Islands on first-degree murder charges

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UtTqV_0kbr2wqS00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced that it arrested another two suspects who were wanted on Murder charges, totaling to four suspects arrested on murder charges by the MSCO within a two-day span.

On Friday, the MCSO’s Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, executed two felony murder arrest warrants in Muscogee County.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6m4Z_0kbr2wqS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjE0e_0kbr2wqS00

According to MCSO, authorities arrested Anthony Schneider on outstanding warrants for Murder (first-degree) issued by Virgin Islands authorities, near 13th Ave. and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail, where he awaits extradition.

MCSO also arrested Joshawn Ayala on outstanding warrants for Murder (first-degree) near 32nd Ave. and transported him to the Muscogee County Jail, where he awaits extradition. Ayala’s warrants were also issued by Virgin Island authorities.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Columbus officers arrest 19-year-old, juvenile on drug possession charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officers arrested a 19-year-old and a juvenile on multiple drug possession charges. On Saturday, February 4, around 3:00 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road to investigate a person brandishing a weapon. Responding officers arrested two people on the following charges:. 19-year-old...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Tuskegee man arrested on breaking and entering, theft of property charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Auburn Police Department, along with the Tuskegee Police Department, arrested Christopher Dewayne Rodgers, 44, from Tuskegee, Alabama, on warrants charging him with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property (4th degree). According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest resulted from an auto […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Taylor County aggravated assault suspect caught, remains in custody

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday February 3, officials with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in an area near Mauk, Georgia. According to authorities, an aggravated assault warrant was issued for Haley Elizabeth Andrus, also known as Haley Gibson. On Saturday evening, Andrus was caught and taken into police custody.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Tuskegee man arrested for Auburn auto burglary and theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn and Tuskegee Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man on several warrants, including theft. According to authorities, Christopher Dewayne Rogers of Tuskegee was apprehended from an incident reported on Jan. 26, 2023, near the 1700 block of South College Street. Police say a victim said a suspect illegally entered their automobile and stole their property.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City police seeking answers following weekend shooting

PHENIX CITY, AL. (WTVM) - In Phenix City, police responded to a shooting this weekend that left one man dead. We’re working to find out more information as police continue canvassing the area. Phenix City police officers responded to a shooting around 2:45 in the afternoon Saturday. That’s where...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

15-year-old dies days after Handley Street shooting in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 15-year-old victim died days after being shot in LaGrange this past weekend. Police responded to the shooting at Handley Street on Feb. 4. The teenage victim was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was later transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. This victim was […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange police investigate weekend shooting on Handley Street

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager hospitalized. On Feb. 4 around 7:47 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Handley Street. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old male shot in the back near 14 Habersham Drive. The teenager was […]
LAGRANGE, GA
wdhn.com

Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy