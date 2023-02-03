'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Canada in 2018 rape. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canadian police say they are pursuing their own sexual assault case against a former “Dances With Wolves” actor who was arrested last week in Nevada and charged with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls for decades. Nathan Chasing Horse is accused in a 2018 sexual assault in a British Columbia village near the United States border. Sgt. Kris Clark of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed Tuesday that they issued a warrant for Chasing Horse's arrest in Canada last week. He didn't release more details about the 2018 crime. Chasing Horse is set to appear Wednesday morning in a North Las Vegas courtroom for a detention hearing.

NEVADA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO