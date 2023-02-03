Read full article on original website
Hampton Roads pharmacists feeling strain of Adderall drug shortages
NORFOLK, Va. — Some pharmacists in Hampton Roads are feeling the strain of the ongoing Adderall shortage. The prescription drug helps people manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. In October 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturing delays caused an Adderall shortage. Dr. Anna Peoples...
Chesapeake US Postal Service facility cited for labor violation
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Department of Labor recently cited a US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake for not providing running water for an employee for more than a month. According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, an investigation was opened on August 30, 2022, after a report was received that the employer wasn't providing water that was safe to drink or water to the bathroom.
U.S. plans to stop buying COVID vaccines: how Hampton Roads is prepared
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The federal government plans to stop buying COVID tests, treatments, and vaccines as early as this coming summer or fall. According to White House officials, the plan is to shift away from the "emergency" phase of the pandemic and move toward a private market stance. Most...
Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney investigated
A Norfolk Circuit Court judge has to decide whether he should impanel a special grand jury to investigate Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi after some residents expressed concern about how his office has handled some recent high-profile cases. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney investigated. A Norfolk Circuit Court...
Families of 2 Richneck students plan lawsuits against Newport News Public Schools
The families of two Richneck Elementary School students have put Newport News Public Schools on notice of their intent to file lawsuits against it.
'A tragedy' | Warner calls for action following 4th suspected USS GW suicide
NORFOLK, Va. — "A tragedy." That's how Virginia Sen. Mark Warner describes the most recent suicide involving a sailor from USS George Washington. The Navy confirmed last week that a fourth GW sailor died in January, and Newport News police said they were handling it as a suicide case.
Man arrives at Norfolk hospital with gunshot wound
Police in Norfolk are now investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight.
Emergency water main repair on Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An emergency water main repair has caused the closure of two lanes in Virginia Beach. The two inside lanes on southbound Independence Boulevard between N Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street will be closed so repairs can be made. The repair is expected to be...
Cameras vs. criminals: Local police departments using technology to solve crime
Cameras versus criminals - local police departments are turning to technology when it comes to fighting crime, speeding up an investigation by hours, if not, days.
'Enough is enough': Virginia Beach parent creates petition requesting metal detectors in schools
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the investigation into the January shooting at Richneck Elementary School progresses, people are calling for better security in other school divisions. In Virginia Beach, a petition is floating around to get metal detectors inside public schools, with more than 200 signatures. “As a mother,...
Virginia African American Cultural Center opens headquarters in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach organization focused on highlighting Black history now has a headquarters, a step forward as it works to build multi-million dollar educational center. The Virginia African American Cultural Center acquired land for a permanent facility seven years ago, next to Lake Edward Park.
‘I was kicked, spit on’: Retired NNPS administrator recounts culture in schools
A former Newport News school administrator said during her time with the district, there was no support for teachers being assaulted daily.
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools
What’s going around? Illnesses spreading in Hampton Roads
This fall and winter have been rough on a lot of people's health. It started with that tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID-19. Now, it's a lot of strep throat, adenovirus "(and) everything else under the sun you can imagine," a doctor told WAVY.
Intern Blog: My First Few Weeks at WAVY
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When I got the call that I had been selected to be the News Intern at WAVY TV 10, I knew I was in for a great experience. I first came across WAVY on the social media of Destini Harris, a former WAVY intern, who I know from Hampton University. Her content made WAVY TV 10 look like a great place to work.
Hampton Aquaplex offering free swim lessons to local second-graders
Second-graders in Hampton City Schools are invited to receive free swim lessons at the new Hampton Aquaplex.
U.S. Navy struggles to maintain its warships, GAO watchdog report finds
NORFOLK, Va. — Bad news for the Navy. A new report from the Government Accountability Office reveals troubling long-term trends when it comes to repairing ships and keeping them in the fight. The GAO has found that the Navy is struggling to maintain many of its warships. The study...
Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News
Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car.
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
Chesapeake homicide victim identified: Police
Police have identified the man that was shot and killed on Broad Street Sunday evening as 19-year-old Jerome Emmanuel Odom from Chesapeake.
