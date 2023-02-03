ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Hampton Roads pharmacists feeling strain of Adderall drug shortages

NORFOLK, Va. — Some pharmacists in Hampton Roads are feeling the strain of the ongoing Adderall shortage. The prescription drug helps people manage Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, better known as ADHD. In October 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturing delays caused an Adderall shortage. Dr. Anna Peoples...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Chesapeake US Postal Service facility cited for labor violation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Department of Labor recently cited a US Postal Service facility in Chesapeake for not providing running water for an employee for more than a month. According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, an investigation was opened on August 30, 2022, after a report was received that the employer wasn't providing water that was safe to drink or water to the bathroom.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney investigated

A Norfolk Circuit Court judge has to decide whether he should impanel a special grand jury to investigate Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi after some residents expressed concern about how his office has handled some recent high-profile cases. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney investigated. A Norfolk Circuit Court...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools

City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence …. Report: Virginia Beach has most expensive cup of …. VB Cultural Affairs Department, NSU extend partnership. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: My First Few Weeks at WAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When I got the call that I had been selected to be the News Intern at WAVY TV 10, I knew I was in for a great experience. I first came across WAVY on the social media of Destini Harris, a former WAVY intern, who I know from Hampton University. Her content made WAVY TV 10 look like a great place to work.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. https://bit.ly/3Ry7jye. Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard …. Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. https://bit.ly/3Ry7jye. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy