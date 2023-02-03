Read full article on original website
Casper Man Sentenced to 8 – 10 Years for Aggravated Assault, Burglary
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded M-16 rifle at a woman during a drug heist was sentenced to 8- to- 10 years imprisonment. Antonio David Harrington, born in 2002, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson. Harrington was initially arrested in Colorado and brought before...
Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions
The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/6/23 – 2/7/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Man Who Crashed Into Building on Nichols & 1st Appears in Court
Jason Wolfe, 21, heard 3 charges against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Nichole Collier today, Feb. 6th:. Eluding police officers, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of $750. Driving Under the Influence, punishable by up to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of...
Mills Man Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Mills man who shot himself in the leg before his arrest last year will spend more than two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sentence handed down in federal court in Casper on Wednesday. Shawn Thomas Borne, 42, heard the...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary
A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit
The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Says Wanted Man Elijiah Dobbins is in Custody
--- The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of wanted person Elijah Dobbins. Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges to include aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation. Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 5’7” tall and...
Douglas Man Protests Gas Prices, Drives Out Of Town To Fill
He has been seen sitting in front of the Safeway gas station with a sign that says “B.S.”. Robert Olson was not happy with Douglas's gas prices, now at $1 more per gallon than Glenrock’s and Casper’s prices. He was sitting on a metal folding chair in...
WATCH: Wyoming Snow Machine Driver Gives Cockpit View
Ever see one of these big Tonka Toys driving down the road, clearing snow?. Wonder what it looks like to be the driver of that thing?. Thanks to Ted Summers of Casper Wyoming for sending me the video, below, of what it looks like to be the driver and see the snow shoot high and far from the drivers point of view.
New General Manager of Ford Wyoming Center Introduced at Casper City Council Pre-Meeting
Kirk Goodman was introduced as the new General Manager of the Ford Wyoming Center at the Casper City Council pre-meeting on Tuesday. Goodman is taking over for Brad Murphy, who served as the GM until his retired on January 13, 2023. "Under Mr. Murphy's leadership, the management contract has yielded...
$1.5 Million Could Buy You A Huge Beautiful Chunk Of Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of opportunity. The opportunity I'm talking about is hunting, fishing, camping, boating and all other things outdoors. If you happen to have an extra $1.5 million laying around, you can do all of those things on your 561 acres of Wyoming paradise. The property is up...
Casper Man Outraged by DoorDash Fees on Fast Food Order
A Casper man called in to K2Radio to share his frustration over a $73 bill for 2 burritos, 2 softshell tacos and a couple sides of potato oles. At first, I thought this was a mistake. "Did you try to contact them?" I asked. He said, "Yeah, and they just...
Non-Perishable Food Donation Will Get You Into Natrona County Library Book Sale for Free
The Natrona County Public Library is gearing up for its annual book sale, coming up on February 18. And now, the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library are offering free admission to the sale for those who donate a non-perishable food item. That's according to a Facebook post from...
Jeffree Star Has a Disco With Camels at Casper Based ‘Star Yak Salon’
There's living life and then there is living your best life. Jeffree Star has definitely been doing the later since moving to the Cowboy State. Jeffree recently posted a new video to his official TikTok account of him hanging out with his newly acquired camels, but in the most interesting way. He captioned the video:
WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes
It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
YMCA Challenges Natrona County to ‘Reset’ and Win Prizes
The YMCA of Natrona County wants you to get healthy(er). It's the beginning of a new year and, with that, is the potential for a 'new you.' It's a time to revive. A time to regroup. And a time to, well, reset. That's according to a press release from the...
Free Carnival-Themed Family Game Night in Casper on the 17th
The Natrona County Prevention Coalition and Mercer Family Resource Center invite the. community to the 8th Annual Family Game Night on February 17th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, 1701 E K St. Casper, WY 82601. They will be serving a free dinner: white...
Special Olympics Wyoming Invites You to Casper Jackalope Jump
Special Olympics Wyoming invites you to come out and support your community by attending the CASPER Jackalope Jump. "Your involvement is critical in aiding our mission. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes. Additionally, your contribution and involvement help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community. If you cannot take the Jump, you can still come out, donate, volunteer your time, and show your support!" read a press release from Special Olympics Wyoming.
