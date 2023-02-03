ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Appelate Court Throws Out Casper Doctor’s Drug Convictions

The federal appeals court in Denver threw out the convictions of Casper Dr. Shakeel Kahn accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. Friday's ruling from Denver's 10th Circuit Court of Appeals upended the case that began in the spring of 2016, Kahn's arrest in late 2016, indictment in early 2017, and the ongoing investigation, the 20-day trial in 2019 and subsequent sentences -- 25 years for Kahn -- and 15 years for his brother Nabeel.
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/6/23 – 2/7/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary

A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
WATCH: Wyoming Snow Machine Driver Gives Cockpit View

Ever see one of these big Tonka Toys driving down the road, clearing snow?. Wonder what it looks like to be the driver of that thing?. Thanks to Ted Summers of Casper Wyoming for sending me the video, below, of what it looks like to be the driver and see the snow shoot high and far from the drivers point of view.
WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes

It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
Special Olympics Wyoming Invites You to Casper Jackalope Jump

Special Olympics Wyoming invites you to come out and support your community by attending the CASPER Jackalope Jump. "Your involvement is critical in aiding our mission. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes. Additionally, your contribution and involvement help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community. If you cannot take the Jump, you can still come out, donate, volunteer your time, and show your support!" read a press release from Special Olympics Wyoming.
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

