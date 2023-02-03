Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping containerBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
Arizona Parents are Using Public Ed $ for Kayaks, Trampolines & SeaWorld Tickets
When former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law last year that lets any family receive public funds for private school or homeschooling, he said he “trusts parents to choose what works best” for their children. Over 46,000 Arizona students now use an education savings account, or ESA, which provides about $7,000 per child annually […]
Arizona Capitol Times
Nation watches as Arizona’s universal ESA voucher fiasco fails
Universal ESA vouchers are already a dismal failure defunding our local public schools, threatening to bankrupt our state and raising red flags about taxpayer-funded discrimination. And the nation is watching as special interests rush to force through vouchers in other states before the cautionary tale of Arizona comes fully to light.
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
SignalsAZ
Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Extend Deadline
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) have extended their negotiation deadline another 24 hours as the organizations work toward reaching a fair and responsible agreement. The negotiation period has been extended through Tuesday, Feb. 7. BCBSAZ-insured patients will maintain their in-network...
KOLD-TV
New Valley Fever training is changing medical care and saving lives
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Doctors say climate change is leading to a spread of the disease known as Valley Fever. This means more people will get the disease and there’s new training to catch the disease early, before it turns deadly. The training was prepared here in Arizona...
a-z-animals.com
Arizona Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
A popular landing place for snowbirds of all ages, the Arizona allergy season doesn’t stop people from enjoying its warm climate. However, the higher-than-average temperatures found in this desert state mean more plants grow, and they are capable of growing for much longer. What does this mean for allergies in the state of Arizona, and how can you help your symptoms subside?
beckershospitalreview.com
'JoinMdHealth' looks to fill Maryland's hospital jobs
Maryland's 60 hospitals and health systems have launched a digital marketing campaign to fill healthcare jobs. The campaign, JoinMdHealth.org, is designed to encourage students and those looking for new opportunities to pursue careers in health or educational opportunities that lead to hospital careers, the Maryland Hospital Association, which launched the campaign with its members, said in a Feb. 6 news release. The campaign includes digital resources such as a website that lists job openings and tips to start a healthcare career. There will also be outreach via the campaign's social media accounts.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
azbigmedia.com
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina's 5-star hospitals ranked by profitability
North Carolina is home to some of the most prestigious hospitals, health systems and medical schools in the country. CMS rated 12 of its hospitals with five stars, based on five quality categories. Each of them is profitable, and some appear to have large profit margins, according to data from...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Local pharmacist looks to make bigger impact with new Home Helpers Home Care franchise
Minoo Karimirad has built her career in health care, including the last 14 years as a pharmacist. Now she’s launched her own in-home care franchise – Home Helpers Home Care, providing care services in north Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler. Home Helpers...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona loses ground to pre-pandemic job growth trend
Arizona added 3,100 seasonally-adjusted jobs in December, after a revised 2,900 job increase in November. The November gain was revised down from 7,000 in the preliminary estimate. Arizona job growth in November and December was roughly one-half of average monthly job growth during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300/month or 0.2%/month).
mesalegend.com
Foster care program in need of volunteers
The Foster Care Review Board is looking for student volunteers for their program that helps evaluate the living conditions of foster children in Arizona. The FCRB is a part of the Dependent Children’s Services Division of the Arizona Supreme Court, which ensures that these children are receiving proper care.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oklahoma health system taps new RCM partner
Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System will implement VisiQuate's artificial intelligence-powered Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics. Additionally, the health system will use the VisiQuate PayFlo tool to standardize RCM processes, according to a Feb. 7 VisiQuate news release. "Our leadership team recognizes the immense value that VisiQuate's solutions will...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Why Arizona dark skies matter
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Library in Lake Havasu City hosts “Why Arizona Dark Skies Matter” on Friday, February 10 at 3:30 PM in Community Rooms A/B. Matthew Goodwin will be the presenter. He has a Ph.D. in Philosophy and has taught environmental ethics, media ethics, and technology and human values at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
PLANetizen
The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona
Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
Comments / 0