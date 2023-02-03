Read full article on original website
Best Valentine’s date ideas in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If going out for dinner and a movie for Valentine’s Day doesn’t get you excited, don’t lose hope. There are a lot of great places to enjoy a unique date with your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Dani Meyering, the Managing Editor...
The dirtiest U.S. cities in 2023: Where does Florida rank?
When it comes to 2023′s dirtiest cities in the U.S., you may (or may not) be surprised to hear that Florida ranked among the top of the list, according to LawnStarter. The website’s list takes into account factors like pollution, living conditions and infrastructure to rank U.S. cities from most to least dirty. The higher a city’s score, the dirtier that city is, the list says.
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that allow judges to take firearms away from people who show warning signs that they could hurt others or themselves.
Here’s a list of books banned, under review in Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – As we enter the latter half of the 2022-23 school year, students and teachers are still seeing people pushing to pull certain books from the shelves within districts across the nation. It’s a phenomenon that’s also impacting Central Florida’s school libraries. Last year,...
Beautiful start to week in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – After last week’s weather flirted with record highs, it will be much more comfortable this week in Central Florida. Expect plenty of sunshine Monday in Orlando, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. [TRENDING: Become a...
DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis would take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates in Florida under a bill introduced Monday, as the Republican governor punishes the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don't Say Gay” law. Republican leaders...
How UCF is addressing the nurse shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. has been facing a nurse shortage for years, but the problem only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida alone is projected to have a shortage of 59,100 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses by 2035, according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association.
Weather whiplash in store for Central Florida with new front
ORLANDO, Fla. – Over the next few days, the southeast quadrant of the country will continue to warm ahead of our next winter cold front. By Thursday afternoon, highs in Central Florida will return to the mid-80s. A few areas could even be in record-breaking territory. Friday forecast highs...
Ask Trooper Steve: Are steering wheel knobs legal in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Are steering wheel knobs legal in Florida?”. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Need a ride across the state? This company could be alternative to Uber and Lyft
Driving services such as Uber and Lyft are popular for short distances, but what if you need something more?. What if you need a lift to another city on the opposite side of a state, or at least one that’s a further drive?. Some might know it, but there...
Warm, sunny until new front moves through Central Florida later this week
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more dry, stable, air with high pressure dominating the forecast. Expect a high temperature on Tuesday of 77. The average high in Orlando is 74. Expect a high temperature of 80 on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the low and mid 80s...
FHSAA changes draft rule requiring high school girls to disclose menstrual period
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association has changed a draft rule that would have required high school girls to disclose information about their menstrual cycles, according to the organization. FHSAA is set to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the new draft of an...
Federal judge blocks Florida push for mental examination of minors seeking transgender care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Two minors who are plaintiffs in a challenge to a state rule prohibiting Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care for transgender people won’t have to undergo “mental examinations” as requested by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, a federal judge ruled Monday. Lawyers for the...
Central Florida leaders hold vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – National and state lawmakers led a candlelight vigil over the weekend to honor and reflect on the life of Tyre Nichols who died after being beaten by former Memphis police officers. Chanting the name Tyre Nichols and holding up candles, dozens of demonstrators descended on Lake...
Gray skies, high rain chances return to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – All of Central Florida will see cloudy skies by Sunday afternoon, but the highest chances for washout potential reside closer to the Atlantic coast. Clouds will increase from south to north, so areas north of Orlando have a shot for a few hours of sunshine before thick cloud cover rolls in.
EXPLAINER: Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment
A day after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain in the dark about what toxic substances could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday night in East Palestine,...
Woman’s body found after man shoots himself outside Osceola County home, sheriff says
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Tuesday in St. Cloud, after a woman was found dead and a man shot himself outside a residence, deputies say. According to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies responded to a residence near Kaiser Avenue and Quail Roost Road in St. Cloud around 9 a.m., after a family member called 911 saying her son was upset and police needed to get to the house right away.
