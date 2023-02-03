When it comes to 2023′s dirtiest cities in the U.S., you may (or may not) be surprised to hear that Florida ranked among the top of the list, according to LawnStarter. The website’s list takes into account factors like pollution, living conditions and infrastructure to rank U.S. cities from most to least dirty. The higher a city’s score, the dirtier that city is, the list says.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO