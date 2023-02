COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP)Kobe Brown scored 19 points to lead four in double figures as Missouri rolled past South Carolina 83-74 on Tuesday night. Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC), which rebounded from a 63-52 loss at Mississippi State, has won four of its last five games while South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) has lost eight straight.

