For Feb. 7, 2023, Pidgey will be in the spotlight in Pokémon Go, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Pidgey can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Pidgeot, the evolution of Pidgey, has a Mega Evolution — and it’s strong, as one of the strongest flying-type Pokémon in the entire game. This alone makes Pidgey worth hunting down during this Spotlight Hour. Set up your Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird for it to do some serious damage. To learn Gust, you’ll need to use an Elite Fast TM, as it’s a legacy move.

15 HOURS AGO