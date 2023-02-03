Read full article on original website
Polygon
Bleak Sword DX does brutal, lo-fi Elden Ring, one pixelated square at a time
Devolver Digital has announced Bleak Sword DX, a minimalist, retro, dark fantasy game coming to Nintendo Switch and Windows PC at some point in 2023. It’s an expanded and refined version of Bleak Sword, which was an early release on the Apple Arcade subscription service back in 2019. A...
Polygon
D&D’s OGL controversy turbocharges sales of virtually every other tabletop RPG
Dungeons & Dragons has long been synonymous with role-playing games. Brand awareness has traditionally helped it to the lion’s share of sales, leaving smaller publishers and independent creators to fight over crumbs. All that changed in January when publisher Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of game and toy giant Hasbro, attempted to alter its Open Gaming License (also known as the OGL). The effort backfired spectacularly, and its competitors are now reaping the rewards.
Polygon
How to get The Witcher’s Geralt skin in Fortnite
The Witcher’s Geralt is the mid-season Battle Pass skin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1. Similar to the likes of Indiana Jones and Wolverine from previous seasons, Geralt debuts halfway through the season exclusively for Battle Pass owners. Unlocking these skins requires you complete a number of challenges,...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Pidgey be shiny?
For Feb. 7, 2023, Pidgey will be in the spotlight in Pokémon Go, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Pidgey can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Pidgeot, the evolution of Pidgey, has a Mega Evolution — and it’s strong, as one of the strongest flying-type Pokémon in the entire game. This alone makes Pidgey worth hunting down during this Spotlight Hour. Set up your Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird for it to do some serious damage. To learn Gust, you’ll need to use an Elite Fast TM, as it’s a legacy move.
Polygon
Can you change your appearance in Hogwarts Legacy?
When you first start Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be presented with the character creator that has a lot of possible customizations for your witch or wizard. You can change your face, hair, complexion, gender, and, of course, scars. You can change most of your appearance fairly early on in Hogwarts Legacy after you arrive in Hogsmeade, but you can’t change everything! Continue reading to learn more about what you can and can’t change about your character’s appearance.
Polygon
How to link your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts in Hogwarts Legacy
It’s worth linking your Harry Potter Fan Club and WB Games accounts for a more personalized Hogwarts Legacy experience. This involves a couple of quizzes to find which Hogwarts house you belong to and the right wand for you. Though you can do this in the game, connecting your accounts ahead of time means you can get the ball rolling now.
Polygon
Saturday Night Live imagines a grimdark HBO Mario Kart with Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal’s guest appearance on the latest Saturday Night Live gave the show a perfect opportunity to spoof the grim, dystopian tone of The Last of Us — as well as the checkered history of video game adaptations — by imagining a world in which HBO brought the same “prestige dystopian drama” approach to an adaptation of Mario Kart.
Polygon
The best actual play podcasts that don’t use D&D
Actual play, in both video and audio forms, has been an enormous part of the current flourishing of tabletop role-playing games. If you know about actual play, you probably know about the powerhouses playing Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition — Critical Role, Dimension 20, The Adventure Zone — that have served as rocket fuel for D&D’s cultural footprint.
Polygon
HBO’s The Last of Us debuts its new character, Kathleen, in episode 4
HBO’s The Last of Us takes Joel and Ellie — and the show’s viewers — to Kansas City, Missouri in its fourth episode, adapting the game’s Pittsburgh storyline to fit the new location. If you’ve played the games, you know that Pittsburgh’s bad guys are called the Hunters, a largely faceless group that provides bullet fodder for the player to run up against. They’re tough and iconic, with the massive “RUN” plow, but that’s just about as much depth as they’re given. HBO’s The Last of Us changes that, giving the faction a face and new motivations.
Polygon
Nintendo Switch is officially the third-best-selling console of all time
Nintendo’s latest financial results have confirmed a milestone for Nintendo Switch sales that we knew was coming, but that is still a major achievement. The hybrid handheld has racked up over 122 million sales in its lifetime, placing it ahead of PlayStation 4 (117 million) and Nintendo’s own venerable Game Boy (118 million) as the third-best-selling game console of all time.
Polygon
The Last of Us is held together by dad jokes, just like it should be
You’ve probably heard the joke “Why did the scarecrow earn a medal? Because he was outstanding in his field.” But The Last of Us’ Ellie (Bella Ramsey) never has. When she pulls it seemingly at random from her book of puns, she is trying to spring it on Joel (Pedro Pascal), looking to elicit a final eye roll before they go to sleep. When he instead offers up the punchline, she’s both delighted and aghast: “You dick! Did you read this?”
Polygon
The Last of Us episode 5 will air early, out of the way of the Super Bowl
Apologies to anyone who put money on the zombies winning the Super Bowl: HBO has officially moved the premiere date for the fifth episode of The Last of Us. Episode 5 will be available early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand, starting Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST, instead of splitting the Sunday night slot with the Super Bowl.
Polygon
One Punch Man is coming to Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 will get its first crossover collaboration, as part of the game’s third season. The game will add new cosmetics inspired by One Punch Man, the superhero manga about a bored hero who can defeat his enemies with a single punch. The first content to come from that collab is a skin for Doomfist inspired by the star of One Punch Man, Saitama.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 finally gives fans a dating simulator for Valentine’s Day
Overwatch has cultivated a healthy community of shippers, and fans love to speculate as to which hero is smooching whom. Blizzard has sparingly indulged in romantic content over the years; we know that Tracer has a lovely girlfriend named Emily, and Genji and Mercy buy each other chocolates. But this February, Blizzard is launching a small, non-canon dating sim called Loverwatch, and I’m hooting and hollering.
Polygon
How to solve the Arithmancy door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy
Soon after you exit your common rooms in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll encounter locked doors surrounded in golden images of magical beasts. When you try to open the door, two triangles appear on the door face. Some have numbers, some corners have a picture of a beast, and the last corner has a question mark. Continue reading to find out what beasts should take over the last corner, and how to solve the Arithmancy door puzzles.
Polygon
Trigun Stampede’s ending credits have a beautiful secret hiding in plain sight
There’s been a lot of talk about Trigun Stampede. The new CG anime from studio Orange (Land of the Lustrous, Beastars) based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s beloved space western manga premiered early this month, and has spawned takes both positive and ... not so much. Wherever your feelings fall with regard to this new iteration of Trigun, one thing is unmistakable: Trigun Stampede has one of the most beautiful end credit sequences of any anime this season.
Polygon
Lord of the Rings comes to Lego with this massively detailed Rivendell set
Lego’s done it again. Move aside, dog-sized AT-AT. The newest, coolest, and most incredibly detailed set from the popular plastic brick builder is Rivendell, the Elven stronghold from the Lord of the Rings franchise. The set is based on the Peter Jackson movies, and caps in at 6,167 pieces with 15 minifigures (if you were curious, that includes all nine members of the Fellowship, along with Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo, Gloin, and some elf NPCs). That makes it one of the 10 biggest Lego sets ever.
Polygon
New Nintendo Direct coming Feb. 8
Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday, Feb. 8, promising new details on upcoming Switch games. February’s Nintendo Direct will stream live at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST, on the company’s YouTube channel. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct showcase will run “roughly” 40 minutes, Nintendo said, and...
