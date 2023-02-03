Read full article on original website
Ms Lady
3d ago
Educate your children and ALWAYS pay attention to your surroundings. Step in and help others if need be. 🤍
Reply
6
Related
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
‘It is a good way to ruin your life,’ MSP warns of consequences for ‘swatting’ calls
Michigan State Police has released a statement in response to the multiple false threats being made to schools across the state on Tuesday morning.
WILX-TV
Families concerned following string of false threats at Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of law enforcement officers swarmed Okemos High School following an active shooter hoax Tuesday morning. Police said it was not an isolated incident and they are working to find out who is responsible. No parent expects to be notified their children’s school is in lockdown....
WILX-TV
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 5,799 new cases, 119 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Michigan have gone down this week. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,799 new cases of COVID and 119 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 828 cases...
ClickOnDetroit.com
The dangers of fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl
Many parents of teenagers are aware of the dangers of illegal drugs. Teens are using devices that blend right into a bathroom counter or dresser drawer to hide drugs. Something as simple as a hairbrush could actually be place to stash drugs. Local 4 put a Canton Township mother of...
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
WILX-TV
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
WILX-TV
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty-three Michigan residents are being charged for more than $61.5 million in alleged kickbacks, bribes and Medicare billing fraud, according to U.S. Department of Justice court documents unsealed this week. According to court documents, Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, both of Oakland County, owned...
WILX-TV
Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced new details on Monday about a plan to deliver the largest tax break to Michigan residents in decades. Last week Governor Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate agreed to framework for the Lowering MI (Michigan) Costs Plan. This...
fox2detroit.com
Inflation relief checks • Weed delivery drivers getting robbed • 7-year-old boy dies
MONDAY NEWS HIT - The Michigan governor wants to send inflation relief checks to residents as part of the Democrats' new tax cut plan. She will reveal the dollar amount the governor wants in the rebate checks Monday. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference with the details behind the...
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
lansingcitypulse.com
Wake up call: Pediatric group issues guidance against childhood obesity
Obesity in Michigan children age 10 to 17 has climbed by a third in a decade. Programs aimed at better nutrition and physical activity can make a difference. Obesity is rising among Michigan’s children and a leading U.S. pediatricians’ group is laying out new interventions that could be targeted to hundreds of thousands of obese children in Michigan whose future health is at risk.
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
Lock Your Doors: Michigan Gun Thefts On The Rise
No one wants to be the victim of theft. Not only is it terrible to lose something you paid for with your hard-earned cash, but sometimes it can leave you feeling violated knowing someone was digging through your stuff. And while no theft is good, an alarming report from the...
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to expedite affordable housing construction
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to speed up the process of building and refurbishing affordable housing in the state. The executive order puts the Michigan State Housing Development Authority in charge of more housing resources. This will allow MSHDA to have...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
Saginaw man who fled to North Carolina after friend’s fatal shooting pleads to manslaughter
SAGINAW, MI — In the summer of 2020, a Saginaw man allegedly shot and killed his best friend, then fled the state seeking refuge with family in the South. Two months later, he was in custody and extradited back to Michigan. More than two years later and with his...
Comments / 9