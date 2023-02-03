ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 9

Ms Lady
3d ago

Educate your children and ALWAYS pay attention to your surroundings. Step in and help others if need be. 🤍

Reply
6
Related
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel addresses swatting incidents at Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video Tuesday that highlighted the seriousness of making threats against schools after nearly a dozen districts in Michigan were the targets of swatting. Background: Okemos High School hoax threat one of many Michigan schools affected. Swatting is defined as...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Families concerned following string of false threats at Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of law enforcement officers swarmed Okemos High School following an active shooter hoax Tuesday morning. Police said it was not an isolated incident and they are working to find out who is responsible. No parent expects to be notified their children’s school is in lockdown....
OKEMOS, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The dangers of fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl

Many parents of teenagers are aware of the dangers of illegal drugs. Teens are using devices that blend right into a bathroom counter or dresser drawer to hide drugs. Something as simple as a hairbrush could actually be place to stash drugs. Local 4 put a Canton Township mother of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Gov. Whitmer unveils details of Lowering MI Costs Plan in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced new details on Monday about a plan to deliver the largest tax break to Michigan residents in decades. Last week Governor Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Joe Tate agreed to framework for the Lowering MI (Michigan) Costs Plan. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Wake up call: Pediatric group issues guidance against childhood obesity

Obesity in Michigan children age 10 to 17 has climbed by a third in a decade. Programs aimed at better nutrition and physical activity can make a difference. Obesity is rising among Michigan’s children and a leading U.S. pediatricians’ group is laying out new interventions that could be targeted to hundreds of thousands of obese children in Michigan whose future health is at risk.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today

A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Lock Your Doors: Michigan Gun Thefts On The Rise

No one wants to be the victim of theft. Not only is it terrible to lose something you paid for with your hard-earned cash, but sometimes it can leave you feeling violated knowing someone was digging through your stuff. And while no theft is good, an alarming report from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police trooper seriously injured in head-on collision

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police are reminding people to wear their seatbelts after a Michigan State Police vehicle was struck head-on by someone attempting to pass a salt truck Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Tripp Road. Police said...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy