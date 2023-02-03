Read full article on original website
LeBron James Throws Russell Westbrook Under The Bus With His Latest Comment About Kyrie Irving
LeBron James' recent comments about Kyrie Irving seemed to be a veiled shot at Russell Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"I made Michael Jordan rich by making it O.K. to be a showman" - World B. Free on his legacy in the NBA
World B. Free isn't bitter about the lack of recognition but he is certain he laid the groundwork for guys like Michael Jordan in the NBA
Magic Trade For Hawks PG Trae Young 'Makes Sense', Says NBA Executive
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is averaging 27 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9 assists in 47 games this season.
"He's official! But..." - Allen Iverson points out one thing Steph Curry doesn't do better than his father Dell
Allen Iverson heaped praise on Steph Curry’s incredible skills but he is certain Dell was better in one lethal shooting tactic
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams Get Into Nasty Back-And-Forth Over Kyrie Irving
Things got personal on ‘First Take’ between Smith and Williams.
Candace Parker on What It Means to be the First Woman to Call the NBA All-Star Game
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Parker reflected on her pioneering role, her decision to join the Aces, the Kyrie Irving trade and working with Shaq.
Ja Morant's Sneaker Line With Nike Off to Rocky Start
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's off-court problems are muddying the launch of his signature sneaker line with Nike.
Sporting News
Yes, LeBron James is the GOAT scorer: Why career points & stats make case over Jordan, Kareem, Kobe, Wilt & more
Death, taxes and LeBron James haters. Even after James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history, TV shows, podcasts, feature articles, TikToks and ChatGPT blog posts will attempt — poorly — to diminish this historic accomplishment. They'll say he's a compiler and that it speaks...
Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed
The Brooklyn Nets granted Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Sunday when they sent him to the Dallas Mavericks, but that does not mean they are preparing to hold a fire sale. Kevin Durant has become the subject of trade rumors now that the Nets have moved on from Irving. Teams have inquired about the two-time... The post Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Zion Williamson x Naruto x Air Jordan 37 "Rasengan"
It is no surprise that Zion Williamson is a major fan of anime. As a result of his love for anime, the Jordan Brand and the NBA superstar released a Naruto themed series, now making its way to the Air Jordan 37 silhouette. Titled the “Rasengan,” the newest offering of...
Lakers News: Possible LA Trade Target May Become Part Of Kyrie Irving-Dallas Deal
Maybe LA should pick up that phone this afternoon.
Knicks’ trade deadline need could be solved with Miles McBride
ORLANDO – As the Knicks assess their needs ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, perhaps they already are developing an emerging perimeter player who can help them from within. Second-year point guard Miles McBride was an astounding plus-34 over 23 minutes off the bench Sunday night, matching his season-high with 14 points in the shorthanded Knicks’ home win over the 76ers. McBride, who entered the game averaging about 13 minutes per game this season, also played the entire fourth quarter alongside Jalen Brunson with Immanuel Quickley “nicked up,” according to coach Tom Thibodeau, and starter RJ Barrett sidelined with a non-COVID illness. “It feels...
LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.
James needs just 36 points to eclipse Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, a moment that will come soon—and with considerably more pomp and circumstance than in 1984.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says it's obvious Kyrie Irving could turn Lakers into a title contender: 'That's a duh question'
All season, LeBron James has kept the public heat on the Lakers to get him some championship-level help before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Kyrie Irving has now demanded a trade from the Nets, and the Lakers are known to be a serious contender for his services. Whether they will...
Sporting News
Lakers vs. Thunder ticket prices for LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record
LeBron James is on the brink of making history and the ticket market has taken notice. James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, meaning he could take the scoring crown any game now. The Lakers' next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and all eyes will be on James to see if he can reach his scoring benchmark to set the record.
