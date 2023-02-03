ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

trentondaily.com

HAPPENING TODAY: Networking Event Announced at Cooper’s Riverview

If you’re looking for a fun and productive weeknight out on the town, tonight’s upcoming network event is just your opportunity!. Networking can be challenging. Although you try to make all the right connections, reaching the right people at the right time can sometimes be difficult. Through designated networking events, businesspeople and other key stakeholders can meet under one roof to connect and make great things happen. If you’re a professional in the Capital City looking to network with other like-minded innovators, this evening’s event will undoubtedly be one for the books.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Mercer County Connection to host events

HAMILTON – Mercer County Connection – located at 957 Route 33 in the Hamilton Square Shopping Center – has announced a slew of public programming during the month of February. The following is a list of the offerings. Please call 609-890-9800 to reserve space, unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Gotham City Networking Group donates to two local non-profits

PRINCETON – The Gotham City Networking Group – which includes a Princeton chapter – recently completed their annual “Season of Giving” fundraising effort, and they announced that over $24,000 had been collected, and two area organizations each received checks for $1,600. Homeworks, Trenton, and the...
PRINCETON, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton needs more than one director for Health and Recreation departments (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Let’s deploy a word never before used here — ‘cockamamie’ — which defines as ridiculous or implausible. The adjective serves as perfect description for this idea that Maria Richardson, already director of Recreation Natural Resources & Culture can serve as acting director for the Health & Human Services Department. And, when Mayor Reed Gusciora leaves town for an expanded period of time, Richardson occasionally stands in as city leader. She may or may not write grants for Trenton. And, there have been sightings of Richardson driving a street sweeper in the East Ward.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Foundation Academies Need You for the Upcoming 100 Man Welcome

Attention all gentlemen – your presence is requested for an incredible event happening right here in Trenton!. To celebrate the 100th day of school, Foundation Academies will be hosting their annual 100 Man Welcome. But they can’t pull off this epic event without your help! Foundation Academies is currently seeking 100 positive men from our community to greet students as they make their way into school. Whether you are a father, a leader, a serviceman, or anything in between, by just being there, you will undoubtedly be a source of encouragement and inspiration to the students. If you want to show up for our city’s youth and let them know you’re invested in their future, this is wonderful opportunity to show your support.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Dr. Henry J. Austin

TRENTON – Today we will be recognizing the contributions of Dr. Henry J. Austin. Dr. Austin was a prominent physician and leader in the African American community in Trenton during the mid-20th century. Austin was born on Feb. 23, 1888, and raised in Princeton. He would go on to...
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food

We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
WYNNEWOOD, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed in separate homicides in Pa. stores: report

One woman was stabbed to death and a man was shot and killed on Friday inside separate Philadelphia-area stores, according to a story from the Phiiladelphia Inquirer. Police told the news outlet that a 34-year-old women was stabbed twice in the side around 10:30 p.m. Friday at a Rite Aid in the West Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Jayla Grant – From the 35th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile Jayla Grant. She was last seen on January 23, 2023, at 12:00PM, on the 69xx block of N Broad St. She is 5’2, 126lbs, heavy set, brown hair, black eyes and was last seen wearing a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

