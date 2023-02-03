Attention all gentlemen – your presence is requested for an incredible event happening right here in Trenton!. To celebrate the 100th day of school, Foundation Academies will be hosting their annual 100 Man Welcome. But they can’t pull off this epic event without your help! Foundation Academies is currently seeking 100 positive men from our community to greet students as they make their way into school. Whether you are a father, a leader, a serviceman, or anything in between, by just being there, you will undoubtedly be a source of encouragement and inspiration to the students. If you want to show up for our city’s youth and let them know you’re invested in their future, this is wonderful opportunity to show your support.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO