Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Deku and All Might's Biggest Secret
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime with the newest episode, and things were blown wide open as Izuku Midoriya and All Might's biggest secret has been revealed! Season 6 of the series has been spending the first part of the year exploring how the heroes and villains are coping with everything that happened during the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. But this was only the beginning as the anime is about to go through even bigger changes now that the series is setting the stage for its proper endgame to come.
Attack on Titan Director Shares Ominous Post Ahead of the Anime's Return
Attack on Titan is steadily getting ready to return for the first part of the third phase of its fourth and final season later this Spring, and the sound director behind the new specials has shared an ominous post ahead of the anime's big return! The final season of the series will be coming to ...
Demon Slayer Celebrates Giyu's Birthday With Special Trailer
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has gone all out for Giyu Tomioka's birthday with a cool new trailer showing off some of the Water Hashira's best moments! Tomioka was one of the very first characters we were introduced to in Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, so it's no surprise that he still ranks highly on ...
Chainsaw Man Blu-ray Sales Plummet in Second Week
There is no denying that Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest names in anime right now. Last year, the show brought out season one in the fall, and it became the talk of social media. From its stunning fight sequences to its brutal action, Chainsaw Man had plenty to keep fans buzzing and that ...
Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Maki With Fierce Cover Art
Jujutsu Kaisen has put Maki Zenin through quite the ringer since the events of the Shibuya Incident, and the cover art for the newest volume of the manga soon hitting shelves overseas is highlighting everything that has happened to her since! Maki was already one of the major fan favorites that the series loved to ...
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced
WizKids will be releasing its second Dungeons & Dragons-themed line-drawling game later this year. Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep is WizKids' second installment of its Dungeon Scrawler series, a game in which players race to clear a dungeon maze by defeating monsters and collecting treasures. While the first game in the series involved a trip ...
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
Quantum Leap Writer Confirms Major Change From Original Series
NBC has been bringing a sci-fi classic into a whole new generation through the Quantum Leap reboot, which has already become a smash hit since debuting last fall. The series has been remixing some elements of the franchise's canon in some unexpected ways -- and it looks like that includes doing away with one staple ...
Naruto Was Robbed of a Seriously Cute Sasuke x Sakura Scene
Naruto may not be all into romance, but that doesn't stop fans from geeking out over its ships. From the series' start to now, the anime fandom is as intrigued by Naruto's couples as it is by their battles. Of course, this is why mainstream couples like Sasuke x Sakura are some of the best-known ...
Netflix's AI Anime Is Stirring Major Industry Backlash
Another day, another AI controversy. It seems like social media cannot get away from artificial tech no matter how hard it tries. Of course, artists are feeling that deep in their bones as AI-generated artwork has become a hot topic in the past year. Now, Netflix has put the situation center stage with a new ...
DC Reveals Red Canary's Identity
DC's Lazarus Planet event is now underway, throwing a number of heroes and villains from the publisher's canon into uncharted territory. In addition to franchise staples like Batman, Robin, and Martian Manhunter, the event also features some of DC's newer fan-favorites -- including Red Canary. The heroine, who was introduced amid last year's Dark Crisis ...
Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary
The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
ComicBook
The Last of Pods: Troy Baker Discusses The Last of Us Episode 4, Casting, Games, and More
Following Episode 4 of The Last of Us, The Last of Pods released its fourth episode discussing the HBO series. ET and ComicBook's recap show offers a special guest interview with week, as Troy Baker sat down with Ash Crossan and Brandon Davis to talk about the TV series, the games, and more. Baker was the original actor who played Joel in The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II before the popular video game franchise became a hit series on HBO with Pedro Pascal in the live-action version of the role. Baker's resumé as a voice actor runs deep but he'll be adding another credit to his acting work as he is due for an appearance in an upcoming episode of the TV series.
That '90s Show Cast Will Make You Feel Old as They Answer Questions About the '90s
Netflix recently released the full first season of their That '70s Show sequel series That '90s Show and it's definitely getting mixed reviews. That '90s Show brings back most of the series cast including Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderama. Danny Masterson is absent from ...
Warhammer 40K Rumored to Launch 10th Edition This Year
Rumors are swirling that Warhammer 40K's next edition will launch this summer, with an official announcement coming in May. Games Workshop typically releases new editions of its popular miniatures skirmish game Warhammer 40,000 in three year cycles, bringing a mix of rule changes, new miniatures, and new ways to play the game. Since the current ...
Dexter Spinoff Trinity Killer Reportedly Being Considered
Arthur Mitchell, the season 4 big bad of Dexter, could be the topic of a spinoff for Showtime, according to a new report. Also known as the Trinity Killer, the character was originally played by John Lithgow, although it seems unlikely he would return to reprise the role, given that his character died, and Lithgow ...
Star Wars: The Mandalorian to Air on ABC, Freeform, and FX
Star Wars' The Mandalorian was one of the flagship TV series that helped launch the streaming service Disney+, but for those fans who have opted not to sign up for the platform in the years since its debut, you'll be able to check out the first episode later this month on linear networks. ABC, Freeform, ...
Comments / 0