Following Episode 4 of The Last of Us, The Last of Pods released its fourth episode discussing the HBO series. ET and ComicBook's recap show offers a special guest interview with week, as Troy Baker sat down with Ash Crossan and Brandon Davis to talk about the TV series, the games, and more. Baker was the original actor who played Joel in The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II before the popular video game franchise became a hit series on HBO with Pedro Pascal in the live-action version of the role. Baker's resumé as a voice actor runs deep but he'll be adding another credit to his acting work as he is due for an appearance in an upcoming episode of the TV series.

2 DAYS AGO