ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

List of Ocala athletes who inked National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yc5DH_0kbr0xnb00

Wednesday's National Signing Day saw 20 Marion County high school athletes make life-changing moves. Their signatures have barely dried on the pages, but it's official that our high school standouts are college stars in the making.

Vanguard's principal evaluated his school's athletic scholarships at $1 million to $3 million. It's life changing money for athletes who want to do more than better themselves and play at the next level.

Trinity Catholic and Vanguard led the way with eight signees. Fifteen high school seniors inked deals for football, three signed on for baseball, one pledged to a softball program, and one takes the plunge for college swimming.

Here is where you can find where each of high school standouts will play for the next four years and a memorable quote from their big day.

Trinity Catholic

Brayden Ramey – Florida Atlantic University – Football

"Coach JJ for developing me ... Coach Brantley and all of the TC coaching staff for always having my back."

Beau Beard – Keiser University, West Palm Beach – Football

"I'd like to thank my Dad for everything he's done for me. For putting in me football and making me get out the house."

Tommy Kinsler – University of Miami – Football

"I'd like to thank my Mom and Dad for supporting me, and to my family who for doing all you have for me."

Brice Summerall – Hutchinson Community College – Football

"I want thank my parents for being my top supporter."

Jake Pereira – Belmont Abbey College – Baseball

"Grandpa since I could walk you've been on my athletic journey. Thank you for all time you spent at the gym or field, all the research and teaching. Thank you for believing in me and supporting everything I've done."

Wyatt Amodeo – University of Northwestern Ohio – Baseball

"Growing up in the train industry has taught life skills that follow me and will be my tools for the next couple (years)."

Kinley Libby – Columbia International University – Softball

"I want to thank my parents for supporting me on my softball career. Mom, Dad you've sacrificed so much for me to live out my dreams and play the sport I love."

Austin Zamecki – Lynn University – Swimming

"I'd also like to thank the Lynn coaches for giving me this opportunity."

Forest

Tramar Cave – Geneva College – Football

"First off, I'd like to thank both of my parents; without them, I wouldn't be in this situation right now."

Tae Floyd – Jacksonville State University – Football

"I'd like to thank my coaching staff, my teammates, both basketball and football, and my teaching staff."

Vanguard

Ja’varien Salter – Rocky Mountain State – Football

"I love my mom ... she's real supportive. She's the best woman in the world. She let me make my own decisions during the recruiting process and I really appreciate her for that."

Tre Stokes - University Arkansas, Monticello – Football

"I give a special thanks to Doc (Farmer). You really helped me out. I got here from a new school and Doc treated me like family."

Josh Rembert – Norfolk State University - Football

"I started off my freshman year really rough. I thought about quitting football but Doc kept on me. He pushed and told me I was good."

Lenard Hill – South Dakota University – Football

"It was a journey but I had a lot of fun."

Riley Smith – Chadron State College – Football

"Thank you to my family. I'm really glad you're in my life. Thank you to my mom for bringing me to practice my eighth grade and freshmen years."

Jewmari' Jones – McDougle Technical Institute – Football

"This year was rough but my brother kept me going. Without him, I probably wouldn't be here."

Jewmaris Jones (twin brother) – McDougle Technical Institute – Football

"Senior year, I realized I just had to put my mind to it. It was all mental because everything works out."

Rodrick Wilson – McDougle Technical Institute – Football

"I want to give thanks to my father, Coach Farmer, and Coach Herb because they pushed me to play football."

Lake Weir

Alex Lynch – Warner University – Football

Lynch is a four-year varsity letterman. He'll continue his athletic and educational future on a football scholarship.

Manny Geisel – Columbia International University – Baseball

After four years of varsity baseball, Geisel finds a home with Columbia International. The third baseman and right-handed pitcher played three years of varsity football.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Leesburg Football’s Cedric Conner Signs Commitment Letter!

Congratulations to Leesburg High Schools Cedric Conner who has committed to play football for Culver-Stockton College in Missouri! Conner was surrounded by teammates, coaches and family as he signed his letter of intent to join the Wildcats!. Conner is 6”2 271lbs and played tackle and defensive end for The Yellow...
LEESBURG, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Steve Spurrier to receive street dedication

The legacy of Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier has been honored in many ways, including a Top-100 restaurant and three football fields in his name, and now the Florida legend will be honored with his own street. Steve Spurrier Way will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Eustis Girls Basketball Win District Championship!

For the second year in a row The Eustis Lady Panthers took on The Villages Charter School in the District Championship Game! Eustis has been on a tear the last few years thanks to an amazing group of players and head coach Kelsea Brutton who has turned Eustis into a powerhouse girls basketball program in our region.
EUSTIS, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter working to fill teacher openings

The Sumter County School District is searching for solutions to an issue affecting all of Florida — adequately staffing its schools. The student population at the district’s public schools grew from 5,427 students last school year to 5,785 this year, Assistant Superintendent Debbie Moffitt said, with increases at every school. At the same time, filling open staff positions has been challenging since the pandemic.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan

Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ahsblueandwhite.com

The Macho Man Mark Bennett III

Coming all the way from the warm city of Vero Beach, Florida, into the AHS Blue & White spotlight is Junior Mark Bennett III. “He’s a very intelligent, and kind person, and a good friend who is very talented,” states a close friend of Mark’s, Junior Messiah Martinez. Mark Bennett is a member of the Apopka High School band and is very passionate about it. We decided that he is the student to highlight this time around.
APOPKA, FL
ocala-news.com

Kayla Renee Wright-Pinder

Kayla Renee Wright was born on July 6, 2000, in Gainesville, Florida to the parents, Daphanie Felton and Divencey Wright. She attended the Marion County Public Schools and attended Forest High School in Ocala, Florida. While in school, she was a member of the Band and played the clarinet. Kayla...
OCALA, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Marion Therapeutic Riding Association celebrates 40 years of service in the community

The Marion Therapeutic Riding Association on Saturday celebrated 40 years of service, memories, and inspiring moments. The celebration — at the College of Central Florida Vintage Farm in Marion County — highlighted the association’s mission of helping those who live with physical and mental challenges in Marion County and nearby communities by offering equine-assisted learning and therapeutic horseback riding for all ages.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Early morning Fire affects local sports manufacturer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An early Monday morning fire at a sports equipment manufacturer caused extensive damage. A spokesman for Bear Archery said faulty equipment may be the cause of the fire. About two dozen Gainesville Firefighters were called out to Bear Archery about Monday 1am.The fire was contained to a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
ORLANDO, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death

Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Teen from Marion County is missing

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy