Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Former ICE officer sentenced in bribery case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who worked in El Paso was sentenced for receiving a bribe by a public official. Roberto Padilla was sentenced to eight months in jail plus three years of supervised release on Monday. Padilla pleaded guilty to...
KFOX 14
Father believes El Paso officers used excessive force when tasing, detaining son
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A video shared online and with KFOX14 is raising questions about the use of force by El Paso police after several officers were seen and heard using a taser on a young man who was already pinned to the ground. The video taken by...
KFOX 14
Former El Paso County teacher faces felony charges, accused of inappropriate relationship
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — A former teacher of the Socorro Independent School District is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The plea hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. at the 348th District Court at the El Paso County Courthouse. Rachel Montellano is facing felony charges...
KFOX 14
Driver in deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso suspected of being intoxicated
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested in connection to the deadly head-on crash in downtown El Paso over the weekend. Antonio Machorro, 20, of Denton, Texas, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter. El Paso police stated that police officers were called out to the 600 block of...
KFOX 14
El Paso high school teacher sent 'obscene material' to undercover law enforcement employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man who was arrested last week faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent obscene material to an undercover employee with the Army Criminal Investigative Division who posed as a 13-year-old girl. According to the criminal...
KFOX 14
Northeast El Paso convenience store clerk shoots attempted armed robber, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old Hispanic man was shot while attempting to rob a convenience store in northeast El Paso Monday, according to El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez. The shooting took place at the DK convenience store at 5201 Fairbanks Drive around 12:28 p.m. Officers were...
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to viral video showing officer slamming, punching teen against unit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department issued a response Monday to an incident involving officers that was caught on video in far east El Paso Saturday night. The viral video posted on Twitter by the social media account FitFam showed police responding on the 3100...
KFOX 14
Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
KFOX 14
Drunk driver found guilty of 2019 crash that left mother, son dead on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man responsible for a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy and his 25-year-old mother near Bowie High School in 2019 was found guilty in court Tuesday. Juan Martinez was found guilty of two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated assault...
KFOX 14
Pedestrian struck along Dyer Street in northeast El Paso from southern New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 33-year-old man from New Mexico was identified as the pedestrian killed along Dyer Street last month. The pedestrian crash happened in the early morning hours on January 19 in the 11100 Dyer Street. Police identified the man as Art Cadena of Truth or...
KFOX 14
El Paso city leaders approve diverting 911 mental health calls to Emergence Health Network
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council Tuesday approved two agenda items related to mental health. The first item is a program that will change the way dispatchers work on 911 calls. Agenda item 25 called for an agreement to create a mechanism that diverts mental health...
KFOX 14
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
KFOX 14
Police search for men that held up man at knifepoint outside his home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help looking for two men that held up a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso. The incident occurred Monday, January 30th at 11:50 a.m. outside of a house on the 1500 block of Billie Marie.
KFOX 14
1 person dead after traffic-related incident in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in south-central El Paso Tuesday. One person was killed at the 100 block of N Cotton St. near Magoffin Ave. police said. A black Hyundai SUV was seen near a utility pole with its driverside airbag deployed.
KFOX 14
EPISD addresses faulty door after parent enters Franklin HS during lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A Franklin Magnet School parent is concerned about campus security after she was able to access the school during Monday's secure mode of operations. The parent contacted KFOX14 via email stating she went to the school on Monday to hand in attendance paperwork to...
KFOX 14
CBP officers at El Paso port of entries inspect flowers ahead of Valentine's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In preparation for Valentine's Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking the public to be wary about importing flowers from Mexico. Some flowers and plant materials commonly found in floral arrangements at southwest border ports of entry are prohibited. Those include chrysanthemums and choisya ternata, a floral filler, due to pest risk.
KFOX 14
Chaparral dispensary turns to El Paso City Council for help decriminalizing cannabis
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
KFOX 14
East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
KFOX 14
El Paso County looks to improve mental health response within criminal justice system
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County is one step closer to putting its mental health court in action. County Commissioners at their meeting on Monday approved an application to request a $200,000 grant from the Office of the Governor Criminal Justice Division. The money will go to...
KFOX 14
1 person killed in car crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in downtown El Paso Sunday morning, the El Paso Police Department confirmed. Special Traffic Investigators were called to a crash Sunday morning on Stanton Street and Missouri Avenue. A video sent in by a view showed a...
Comments / 0