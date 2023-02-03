ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Former ICE officer sentenced in bribery case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who worked in El Paso was sentenced for receiving a bribe by a public official. Roberto Padilla was sentenced to eight months in jail plus three years of supervised release on Monday. Padilla pleaded guilty to...
Crime Stoppers continues to looks for leads 33 years after Las Cruces Bowl shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Friday marks 33 years since four children and three adults were targeted in a mass-shooting at a Las Cruces bowling alley. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where three adults and four children ages 13, 12, 6 and 2, were found shot execution-style.
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities apprehend person

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Parents of students at Franklin High School waited outside concerned while the west El Paso school was on lockdown Monday. "My fear is that, today would become another Uvalde situation. We're standing out here talking and we're not acting," Andre Jackson, a parent who is also retired from the military, said.
1 person dead after traffic-related incident in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in south-central El Paso Tuesday. One person was killed at the 100 block of N Cotton St. near Magoffin Ave. police said. A black Hyundai SUV was seen near a utility pole with its driverside airbag deployed.
CBP officers at El Paso port of entries inspect flowers ahead of Valentine's Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In preparation for Valentine's Day, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is asking the public to be wary about importing flowers from Mexico. Some flowers and plant materials commonly found in floral arrangements at southwest border ports of entry are prohibited. Those include chrysanthemums and choisya ternata, a floral filler, due to pest risk.
Chaparral dispensary turns to El Paso City Council for help decriminalizing cannabis

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
East El Paso couple explains how to care for chickens at home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
1 person killed in car crash in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in downtown El Paso Sunday morning, the El Paso Police Department confirmed. Special Traffic Investigators were called to a crash Sunday morning on Stanton Street and Missouri Avenue. A video sent in by a view showed a...
