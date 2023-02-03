The City of Canyon releases ‘Can’t Flush This’ playlist for residents

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Canyon released their debut Spotify playlist “Can’t Flush This” to remind residents of what they should not be flushing down their toilets and drains.

According to a City of Canyon Facebook post, the playlist is a list of 35 songs that are named after things that Canyon’s Wastewater department has been pulling out of plumbing lines.

Canyon officials said it’s hoping these tunes get stuck in residents’ heads and the items that the songs are named after won’t get stuck in your pipes or drains.

Songs from the playlist include:

Grease – Frankie Valli

Chocolate – The 1975

Paper rings – Taylor Swift

Bacon – Nhean

Bags – Clairo

100 tampons – Marcia Belsky

Bones – Imagine Dragons

Paper Towels – Jack Stauber Micropop

Q Tips – Ethab

Boxers – Morrissey

Make Up – Avril Lavigne

Medicine – Dayglow

To view the full playlist visit Spotify.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.