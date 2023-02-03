The City of Canyon releases ‘Can’t Flush This’ playlist for residents

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Dailyn Wells
 4 days ago
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Canyon released their debut Spotify playlist “Can’t Flush This” to remind residents of what they should not be flushing down their toilets and drains.

According to a City of Canyon Facebook post, the playlist is a list of 35 songs that are named after things that Canyon’s Wastewater department has been pulling out of plumbing lines.

Canyon officials said it’s hoping these tunes get stuck in residents’ heads and the items that the songs are named after won’t get stuck in your pipes or drains.

Songs from the playlist include:

  • Grease – Frankie Valli
  • Chocolate – The 1975
  • Paper rings – Taylor Swift
  • Bacon – Nhean
  • Bags – Clairo
  • 100 tampons – Marcia Belsky
  • Bones – Imagine Dragons
  • Paper Towels – Jack Stauber Micropop
  • Q Tips – Ethab
  • Boxers – Morrissey
  • Make Up – Avril Lavigne
  • Medicine – Dayglow

To view the full playlist visit Spotify.

