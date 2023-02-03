ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County completes debris collection from Hurricane Ian with 1.1 million cubic yards

By The Ledger
 4 days ago
Polk County has completed the collection of debris from Hurricane Ian.

The county had collected more than 1.1 million cubic yards of debris as of Wednesday over approximately 120 days, according to a news release. That compares with 1.9 million cubic yards of debris collected over 180 days following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Throughout the weekend, residents may report uncollected hurricane debris through the FYI Polk message service on the home page of the county’s website at www.polk-county.net. Beginning Monday, Polk County returns to pre-hurricane procedures for routine yard waste.

The North Central Landfill will still accept debris, but residents will need to self-haul debris and tipping fees at the landfill will apply.

