ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

AU presents faculty recital on Thursday

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arK4B_0kbr0VHN00

The Ashland University Department of Music will present a faculty recital by Thomas Reed with Shitong Sigler at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The recital, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Elizabeth Pastor Recital Hall at the Center for the Arts, 331 College Ave.

Reed plays the clarinet and saxophone, while Sigler is a pianist. The recital will consist of Francis Poulenc’s “Sonata for Clarinet,” William Grant Still’s “Romance,” Pedro Iturralde’s “Pequena Czardas” and Johannes Brahms’ “Sonata in E-flat.”

Reed is a professor of music. He is a member of the Akron Symphony Orchestra and the Ashland Symphony Orchestra, and also has performed with the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland Chamber Symphony and the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra.

Sigler is a faculty member at AU, as well as The College of Wooster. She has performed in various chamber music settings as the principal keyboardist for The Ohio State University Symphony Orchestra.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy