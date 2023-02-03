Read full article on original website
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
wdet.org
Survey: Most Michigan community colleges out of reach of public transit
Community leaders in Detroit say the research confirms what many have known for years. A survey of Michigan’s community colleges found that most do not have public transportation within walking distance. According to research by the Civic Mapping Initiative, 44% of the state’s schools do not have a bus...
wdet.org
Surveyed nurses say staffing shortages are hurting patients’ health
Nurses are alarmed by their low staffing numbers in Michigan hospitals. A new poll surveying nurses finds that 71% often feel over-assigned to patients. They say understaffing has led to medication errors, an increase in deaths and a larger number of nurses quitting. Meanwhile, in the same report, hospitals claim...
Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime
The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
Pre-K for Michigan 4-year-olds sounds good. But are there enough teachers?
Recent efforts to expand Michigan’s free preschool program have run up against a persistent obstacle: a shortage of teachers.So while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got plenty of applause last week when she announced plans for another expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program — this time opening it to every 4-year-old in the state, regardless of family income — her proposal also raised some eyebrows.And when Whitmer provides details of her universal preschool...
bridgedetroit.com
Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list
As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
wdet.org
Dearborn Health Department receives $100,000 grant focusing on Arab American communities
The data will be used to create interventions and programs for Dearborn residents. The Dearborn Health Department has announced a $100,000 grant from the DMC Foundation to conduct its first community health needs assessment, with a focus on capturing health data of the Arab American community. Director Ali Abazeed says...
wdet.org
Detroit’s new Office of Eviction Defense director wants to help families thrive
April Faith-Slaker was appointed to lead the Detroit office in December, which is working to supply attorneys for low-income residents facing eviction. April Faith-Slaker, the City of Detroit’s inaugural executive director of its Office of Eviction Defense has completed her first month on the job. The office was created...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Whitmer, state Democrats pitch $180 relief checks for Michigan taxpayers
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed Monday that every Michigan resident who files a tax return get a $180 inflation relief check. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Whitmer — along with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker Joe Tate — rolled out the Lowering MI Costs Plan, which would deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades.
wdet.org
A look at Wayne County’s worker shortage
Wayne County does not have enough employees. One in four county jobs are vacant and more than half those positions are in the criminal justice system. Some working in Wayne County government believe the job vacancies have hit a crisis level. “We’ve got to be competitive, but ‘competitive’ is not...
WILX-TV
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
wdet.org
Detroit Parks and Recreation seeks new vendors for community events
The department is hosting four sessions in February to get Detroit business owners signed up to be vendors for the city. The Detroit Parks & Recreation department is expanding what it offers to its residents. They’re bringing back old favorites while adding new programs to attract a wide range of residents.
Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield terminating midwifery services
Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield is terminating midwifery services at the end of this month.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: U-M report says Detroit economy likely to grow
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. The University of Michigan says Detroit’s economy will continue growing at a steady pace — even if there is a mild national recession. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify...
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
WILX-TV
23 Michigan residents charged for ‘astonishing abuse of our health care system’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Twenty-three Michigan residents are being charged for more than $61.5 million in alleged kickbacks, bribes and Medicare billing fraud, according to U.S. Department of Justice court documents unsealed this week. According to court documents, Walid Jamil, 62, and Jalal Jamil, 69, both of Oakland County, owned...
michiganchronicle.com
United Way Announces 2023 Racial Equity Fund Committing $1M to Community
United Way for Southeastern Michigan, has announced the year two recipients of $1 million in grant funding. The Racial Equity Fund, designed to help all people experience authentic inclusion and have equitable access to resources and opportunities, now enters its second year. Twenty-six organizations are receiving grants of up to $50,000 to address leadership development, sustainability, and economics in Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC)-led organizations across Southeastern Michigan.
michiganradio.org
Detroit city attorney: Office of Eviction Defense to begin working for tenants on March 1
Detroit’s Right to Counsel ordinance was supposed to take effect in October, ensuring that low-income residents have a lawyer when they’re facing eviction. That hasn’t happened: People are still getting evicted in the city without legal representation. The city has established an Office of Eviction Defense and...
Gov. Whitmer proposes $180 tax credit to help Michiganders, but is it enough?
“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
