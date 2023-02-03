ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdet.org

Survey: Most Michigan community colleges out of reach of public transit

Community leaders in Detroit say the research confirms what many have known for years. A survey of Michigan’s community colleges found that most do not have public transportation within walking distance. According to research by the Civic Mapping Initiative, 44% of the state’s schools do not have a bus...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Surveyed nurses say staffing shortages are hurting patients’ health

Nurses are alarmed by their low staffing numbers in Michigan hospitals. A new poll surveying nurses finds that 71% often feel over-assigned to patients. They say understaffing has led to medication errors, an increase in deaths and a larger number of nurses quitting. Meanwhile, in the same report, hospitals claim...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime

The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
DETROIT, MI
Chalkbeat

Pre-K for Michigan 4-year-olds sounds good. But are there enough teachers?

Recent efforts to expand Michigan’s free preschool program have run up against a persistent obstacle: a shortage of teachers.So while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got plenty of applause last week when she announced plans for another expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program — this time opening it to every 4-year-old in the state, regardless of family income — her proposal also raised some eyebrows.And when Whitmer provides details of her universal preschool...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Whitmer, state Democrats pitch $180 relief checks for Michigan taxpayers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed Monday that every Michigan resident who files a tax return get a $180 inflation relief check. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Whitmer — along with Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker Joe Tate — rolled out the Lowering MI Costs Plan, which would deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

A look at Wayne County’s worker shortage

Wayne County does not have enough employees. One in four county jobs are vacant and more than half those positions are in the criminal justice system. Some working in Wayne County government believe the job vacancies have hit a crisis level. “We’ve got to be competitive, but ‘competitive’ is not...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
LANSING, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Parks and Recreation seeks new vendors for community events

The department is hosting four sessions in February to get Detroit business owners signed up to be vendors for the city. The Detroit Parks & Recreation department is expanding what it offers to its residents. They’re bringing back old favorites while adding new programs to attract a wide range of residents.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: U-M report says Detroit economy likely to grow

Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. The University of Michigan says Detroit’s economy will continue growing at a steady pace — even if there is a mild national recession. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

United Way Announces 2023 Racial Equity Fund Committing $1M to Community

United Way for Southeastern Michigan, has announced the year two recipients of $1 million in grant funding. The Racial Equity Fund, designed to help all people experience authentic inclusion and have equitable access to resources and opportunities, now enters its second year. Twenty-six organizations are receiving grants of up to $50,000 to address leadership development, sustainability, and economics in Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC)-led organizations across Southeastern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy