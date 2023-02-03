Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KLFY.com
Recording artist Kylie Frey to lead Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) has announced that Opelousas native and Nashville recording artist, Kylie Frey, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Opelousas Mardi Gras parade. Frey was born and raised in Opelousas. OIMGA said that at the early age of...
Lafayette Police release Mardi Gras safety guidelines
The Lafayette Police Department is in final preparation for the Mardi Gras parade season here in the City of Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Annual Spanish Town Parade Party at Capitol Park Museum offers fun for the entire family
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are inviting the public out to the Ninth Annual Spanish Town Parade Party on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Capitol Park Museum. The event is being hosted by the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum. Organizers said that all proceeds will go directly to the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum and will help support the museum’s educational mission, public offerings, and more.
Bayou Mardi Gras Parade 2023
The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, attracted residents who were happy to be present at the event this year. The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade the first parade of 2023.
“Food Truck Friday” presented by home bank returns to Moncus Park
The series presented by Home Bank returns March 3, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and features multiple local vendors serving fresh and delicious local eats at beautiful Moncus Park.
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
KLFY.com
Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
tourcounsel.com
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
WAFB.com
Students get sick after eating ‘gummies’ at BR middle school; 6th grader arrested
More than 5,000 people expected for inaugural '225 Fest' in downtown BR. Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Baton Rouge in a few weeks for the new '225 Fest' on Feb. 25. Updated: 1 hour ago. A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb....
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
Carencro's Mardi Gras is February 11: Here's what to know before you go
The Carencro Police Department wants everyone to know what the rules are in advance of the parade, so everyone can have a good time.
brproud.com
WATCH: Black History Month is about stories, culture, community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Honoring Black History will feature stories that honor not only America’s Black history but our local Black history as well. Watch Honoring Black History in the video player above. Stories included in the special include:. 70th anniversary of Baton Rouge bus boycott. The...
999ktdy.com
King Cake Bread Pudding Bake-Off Happening Sunday, February 5th
In recent weeks you may have seen several local bakeries on social media claim to have the best King Cake Bread Pudding. Now, they have all decided to come together for one day to find out who truly has the best King Cake Bread pudding in Acadiana. 12 local bakeries...
Well-known local restaurant opening location on Johnston St.
The Mexican cantina and grill, which already has multiple locations throughout Lafayette Parish, will be opening on Johnston St. soon.
theadvocate.com
Community steps up and adopts dogs at overcrowded Baton Rouge shelter
Close to 200 dogs were adopted over the weekend at the East Baton Rouge animal shelter, with adoption fees waived, in the face of too many dogs and not enough space. "It was phenomenal," said Sonia Sanchez, director of operations for the Capital Animal Alliance. "I'm astounded by the support we were shown this weekend."
Young cancer patient gets birthday wish granted by community
In Kaplan, a 13-year-old cancer patient had his birthday wish granted by members of the community.
Louisiana school system hires professional chefs after new federal rules limit sugar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is preparing a new school menu with more of a variety and healthier options from the Federal Government. According to Tulane University, Louisiana has one of the highest rates of childhood obesity in the country. In the 2016–17 National Survey of Children’s Health, 19.1% […]
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
Digital and tech jobs offered at online career fair
Registration is open for an online career fair featuring digital, software development and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Covington, Lafayette and New Orleans.
Comments / 0