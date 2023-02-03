ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mon Forest begins prepping for 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia was selected to provide the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced earlier this week , and the Monongahela National Forest is already starting to get ready.

The Monongahela National Forest posted an update on Friday showing staff sorting through a tailor full of Christmas decorations sent from the U.S. Forest Service’s National Forests in North Carolina, who provided the 2022 Christmas tree.

The bins of Christmas lights, straps and tools will help the Monongahela National Forest prep for an “Endlessly Wild and Wonderful” year, according to the post. “We appreciate all the great materials and will put them to good use this year,” it said.

This will be the third time West Virginia has provided the tree, with the other two being in 1970 and 1976.

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in 1970, a Norway Spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in 1976, a Red Spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia
In addition to help from last year’s tree provider, the Monongahela National Forest said it will also be asking for help from the community to make items like ornaments and a tree skirt. Specific information on how you can help decorate the 2023 Capitol Christmas Tree has not been released, but the post said details will be coming soon.

For the latest on how you can help and to get regular updates, you can follow the Monongahela National Forest Facebook page and the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Facebook page and website .

Community Policy