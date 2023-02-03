ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

Ballester Molina
3d ago

As a rural Arizonan I can tell you most feel their votes don't count and many don't want to participate in voting any longer because of it. It's a symptom of an imbalanced system.

yumadailynews.com

Arizona lawmakers closer to school funding cap lift, averting closures

(The Center Square) – Facing a March deadline that could bring school closures, Arizona state representatives on Tuesday approved a one-time lift of the state's constitutional cap on public school spending. Public schools across Arizona face a constitutional spending cap that districts warn will hobble classrooms if lawmakers don't...
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

New Legislation Could Renew or Destroy Prop 400

AZBEX and BEX Companies are dedicated to covering and supporting the Architecture/Engineering/Construction industry in Arizona. From our inception more than a decade ago, our operating mission has been: “We help our subscribers find work.”. That focus has been both broad enough to allow us to cover a wide range...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Arizona lawmakers propose ban on taxing rent payments

(The Center Square)- The Arizona House Ways and Means Committee voted to move forward a bill that would scrap the rent tax at the city, town and county levels. If enacted, House Bill 2067 would not allow someone to face a tax if they’re leasing property for residential purposes, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Nation watches as Arizona’s universal ESA voucher fiasco fails

Universal ESA vouchers are already a dismal failure defunding our local public schools, threatening to bankrupt our state and raising red flags about taxpayer-funded discrimination. And the nation is watching as special interests rush to force through vouchers in other states before the cautionary tale of Arizona comes fully to light.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Lack of border security is impacting local Arizona law enforcement

As a former law enforcement officer from Southern Arizona, I have seen first-hand the direct impact failed border policies have on local communities and police departments. I served the Tucson community for nearly 20 years and have seen increased dependency on local law enforcement resources and community services because of the growing number of foreign nationals illegally or legally entering the U.S. making asylum claims. As a police sergeant, my officers would routinely respond to theft, assault, and disturbance calls at a Non-Governmental Organization temporarily...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Who’s calling the shots in Arizona water now, and where will they take us?

Will Thelander’s family farm in Pinal County, Ariz. had to shrink by half as farmers there lost all of their Colorado River water supply due to mandated cuts.|| NPR. Opinion: There are a lot of new(er) voices at the proverbial water negotiating table. How does Arizona unify them to move past the status quo?
ARIZONA STATE
thefoothillsfocus.com

Opinion: New Arizona law allows people to seal criminal records

Under A.R.S. § 13-911, a person can now request a court seal their criminal case records if: (1) they have completed their sentence, (2) the charge was dismissed or they were found not guilty, or (3) they were arrested but no charges were filed. There are some significant exceptions and policymakers made some arguably questionable choices.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Silver Belt

Downwinders still eligible for compensation

The US government extended the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) program until June 10, 2024. If you have cancer or you lost a family member to cancer and you or they fall into one of the three following categories, you may be eligible for a lump sum compensation:. · Uranium...
GILA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

AZ bills that could make a difference

Lawmakers have introduced more than 1,000 bills this session. Many are distractions, some could make a difference in our lives.
allaboutarizonanews.com

7 Best Housing-Provided Jobs in Arizona to Consider in 2023

With its warm climate and stunning natural beauty, it’s little wonder that tourism is Arizona’s top export. The Grand Canyon State offers some magnificent and amazing natural wonders with well-known tourist destinations such as Saguaro National Park, the Hoover Dam, and the Grand Canyon. Majestic canyons, red rock buttes, petrified forests, desert gardens, and ancient ruins, along with upscale hotels and resorts are all part of Arizona’s tourism appeal.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy