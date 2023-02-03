Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27east.com
Owner Still Wants OK To Build by Wetlands in Sag Harbor
The attorney for the owners of a vacant parcel of beach grass, cedars and phragmites with wetlands bounding both its front and the back yards told the Harbor Committee of... more. Bridgehampton returned to the varsity baseball ranks last spring after a 43-year layoff, and already ... by Drew Budd.
27east.com
His Mother Said It Was Okay To Go
Erastus Bill’s father was a Sag Harbor cooper, assembling the barrels that held whale oil, so you could say that Erastus had whale oil in his blood. Still a teenager,... more. If you ever wondered what it was like to be a crew member on a ... 10 Jan...
27east.com
Margaret Santacroce of Sag Harbor Dies January 30
Margaret Santacroce of Sag Harbor died on January 30. She was 91. Visiting hours will be held on February 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Yardley & Pino Funeral Home, 91... more. Bridgehampton returned to the varsity baseball ranks last spring after a 43-year layoff, and already ... 7 Feb 2023 by Drew Budd.
27east.com
Maryanne Bennet of Sag Harbor Dies January 11
Maryanne Bennet of Sag Harbor died on January 11. She was 63. She was born in Southhampton on June 10, 1959, to James G. and Mary C. Bennett. After graduating... more. Bridgehampton returned to the varsity baseball ranks last spring after a 43-year layoff, and already ... 7 Feb 2023 by Drew Budd.
27east.com
Ellen Hermanson Foundations Grants $360,000 to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Community Partners
The Ellen Hermanson Foundation recently announced that it awarded $360,000 in grants for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. Recipients include Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, The Bridgehampton Child Care... more. Andy Sabin, a herpetologist and president of the South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
Lidl in Westhampton Beach Closed for Roof Repairs
Lidl, the discount grocer on Sunset Avenue in Westhampton Beach, is not closing for good. And if the roof repairs they’re undertaking go smoothly, the Germany-based small inventory store with... more. William A. Mosley of North Carolina, formally of Southampton, died on January 29 in North Carolina. He was...
27east.com
Gordon C. Hubbard of Westhampton Beach Dies February 2
Gordon C. Hubbard of Westhampton Beach died unexpectedly on February 2 of an apparent cardiac arrest while working as a member of the ski patrol at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area... more. Bridgehampton returned to the varsity baseball ranks last spring after a 43-year layoff, and already ... by Drew Budd.
27east.com
Youth Center To Offer Winter Break Programs
The Southampton Youth Bureau is offering a series of winter break programs at the Flanders Youth Center located at 655 Flanders Road. On Wednesday, February 22, from 4:30 to 7:30... more. New York State Senator Anthony Palumbo will host “Coffee With a Cop,” along with a “Shed the Meds” prescription...
27east.com
John L. Griffin of Southampton Dies December 5
John L. Griffin of Southampton died on December 5 at Southampton Hospital. He was 88. Graduating from Southampton High School in 1952, he entered the NROTC program at the University... more. A large drawing of a swastika was found in the bathroom stall of one of ... 7 Feb 2023...
27east.com
Applications for Affordable Housing in Riverside Now Available
A new application period is open for affordable housing in Riverside, where the Town of Southampton Housing Authority has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Long Island to construct multiple... more. The Express News Group presented “The Pulse of the Market: Buying & Selling in the ... 3 Feb 2023...
27east.com
‘Sin City Gangsters’ Author Speaks at East End Libraries
Jeffrey Sussman, author of “Sin City Gangsters: The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Las Vegas,” will speak about his new book at four local libraries. On Friday, February... more. Ma's House will present "Beyond Grief: Snapshots of Life After Loss," in collaboration with Luna ... 4...
27east.com
Eastport Fire Department Names New Chiefs, Including First Female Assistant Chief
The Eastport Fire Department has rung in 2023 with new leadership — including the first female assistant chief in the Union Avenue station’s nearly 110-year history. John Dalen was elected... more. In the summer of 1969, Dan Flynn set off from the University of Florida campus, ... by...
27east.com
Body Found In Vehicle By East Hampton Airport Tuesday Morning
The body of a man was found in a vehicle parked in a field across from East Hampton Airport on Tuesday morning, February 7, in what police described as an... more. The East Hampton Town Police Department named Officer Bradley Hughes its Officer of the Year, ... 31 Jan 2023 by Michael Wright.
Early Addition: Sag Harbor has a serial backyard trespasser who simply 'stands at the water's edge'
Because going into a rich person's waterfront backyard to stare out into the sea is hot, here are your early links: Illegal weed might be better, Greenpoint is becoming Little Tokyo, Gen Z loves Shania Twain and more. [ more › ]
27east.com
Lovers of Show Tunes Will Adore ‘A Broadway Valentine’
A night out on Broadway is always a special occasion. But this weekend, Suffolk Theater will bring The Great White Way to Riverhead in the form of a “A Broadway... more. Pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner began his journey as a musician at age 2 when he was ... by Elizabeth Vespe.
2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash
Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
27east.com
Westhampton Building Principals Present Projected 2023-24 School Year Budgets
Westhampton Beach School District principals are anticipating nearly no increases — and even slight decreases — in building spending from this current school year to the 2023-24 school year. High... more. Bridgehampton returned to the varsity baseball ranks last spring after a 43-year layoff, and already ... by...
27east.com
Springs School Accepting Donations to Repair Greenhouse and Fund New Program
Springs School is looking to revitalize its greenhouse so it can support a new student learning lab, and the district is asking for the public’s help to make it happen.... more. HarborFrost took place over the weekend of February 4 in Sag Harbor Village. 6 Feb 2023 by Staff...
Woman, 82, found breathing at Long Island funeral home hours after being pronounced dead
PORT JEFFERSON, NY (PIX11) — An 82-year-old woman was found breathing at a funeral home on Saturday, hours after she was pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing center, officials said. The woman, who has not been publicly named, was pronounced dead at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson on Saturday at […]
27east.com
Artistic Pairings for Valentine’s Day
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Keyes Art in Sag Harbor will host “Two,” an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by three artist couples whose years together collectively exceed a... more. Lovers of Show Tunes Will Adore ‘A Broadway Valentine’. A night out on Broadway is...
Comments / 0