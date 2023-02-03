ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

27east.com

Owner Still Wants OK To Build by Wetlands in Sag Harbor

The attorney for the owners of a vacant parcel of beach grass, cedars and phragmites with wetlands bounding both its front and the back yards told the Harbor Committee of... more.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

His Mother Said It Was Okay To Go

Erastus Bill's father was a Sag Harbor cooper, assembling the barrels that held whale oil, so you could say that Erastus had whale oil in his blood. Still a teenager,... more.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Margaret Santacroce of Sag Harbor Dies January 30

Margaret Santacroce of Sag Harbor died on January 30. She was 91. Visiting hours will be held on February 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Yardley & Pino Funeral Home, 91... more.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Maryanne Bennet of Sag Harbor Dies January 11

Maryanne Bennet of Sag Harbor died on January 11. She was 63. She was born in Southhampton on June 10, 1959, to James G. and Mary C. Bennett. After graduating... more.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Lidl in Westhampton Beach Closed for Roof Repairs

Lidl, the discount grocer on Sunset Avenue in Westhampton Beach, is not closing for good. And if the roof repairs they're undertaking go smoothly, the Germany-based small inventory store with... more.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
27east.com

Gordon C. Hubbard of Westhampton Beach Dies February 2

Gordon C. Hubbard of Westhampton Beach died unexpectedly on February 2 of an apparent cardiac arrest while working as a member of the ski patrol at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area... more.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
27east.com

Youth Center To Offer Winter Break Programs

The Southampton Youth Bureau is offering a series of winter break programs at the Flanders Youth Center located at 655 Flanders Road. On Wednesday, February 22, from 4:30 to 7:30... more.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

John L. Griffin of Southampton Dies December 5

John L. Griffin of Southampton died on December 5 at Southampton Hospital. He was 88. Graduating from Southampton High School in 1952, he entered the NROTC program at the University... more.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Applications for Affordable Housing in Riverside Now Available

A new application period is open for affordable housing in Riverside, where the Town of Southampton Housing Authority has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Long Island to construct multiple... more.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

‘Sin City Gangsters’ Author Speaks at East End Libraries

Jeffrey Sussman, author of "Sin City Gangsters: The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Las Vegas," will speak about his new book at four local libraries. On Friday, February... more.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Body Found In Vehicle By East Hampton Airport Tuesday Morning

The body of a man was found in a vehicle parked in a field across from East Hampton Airport on Tuesday morning, February 7, in what police described as an... more.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Lovers of Show Tunes Will Adore ‘A Broadway Valentine’

A night out on Broadway is always a special occasion. But this weekend, Suffolk Theater will bring The Great White Way to Riverhead in the form of a "A Broadway... more.
RIVERHEAD, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash

Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
27east.com

Artistic Pairings for Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Keyes Art in Sag Harbor will host "Two," an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by three artist couples whose years together collectively exceed a... more.
SAG HARBOR, NY

