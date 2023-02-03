ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

MyArkLaMiss

LSU star gifts Coach bags to teammates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is 23-0 and is led by 6’3 forward, Angel Reese. Reese is dominating on the court with almost 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. Reese’s accomplishments on the court are not the only thing everyone is talking about on Monday. Something […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

How the LSU Tigers influenced Alabama’s defensive coordinator hire

Many LSU Tigers fans are aware Alabama has hired their next defensive coordinator. Such move was influenced by LSU’s threat to the SEC West under Brian Kelly. LSU Tigers fans must take great pride in knowing last November’s 32-31 win over Alabama keeps Nick Saban up at night. Of course, Crimson Tide fans will angrily claim Bayou Bengals fans ‘know nothing.’ However, news of Nick Saban’s latest coordinator hire validates what we know about the direction of his program. Saban is throwing it back to an older style of Alabama football. His hiring Kevin Steele to serve as defensive coordinator is another step in such direction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone

LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Joe Burrow wants his money to help ‘Do Good’ in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow continues to do good on and off the field. The latest example of that are the “Do Good” grants through the Joe Burrow Foundation. The grants are tackling the issues of mental health and food insecurity. Fixing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties

Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
LOUISIANA STATE
oilmanmagazine.com

LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Hammond, Louisiana

Uncover the Thrilling Activities in Hammond, Louisiana. Hammond, Louisiana, is an exciting city with great things to see and do. From its rich cultural heritage to its bustling arts and entertainment scene, there’s something for every type of traveler in Hammond. Whether you’re interested in history or nature or...
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
