Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Opinion: Dickie V is wrong about LSU basketball court name debate
The LSU basketball court naming controversy experienced another bizarre turn. Last Friday, Hall of Fame sportscaster Dick Vitale weighed in on the pending motion to rename LSU’s ‘Dale Brown Court.’. It is fair to assume most LSU basketball fans love Dick Vitale. So who doesn’t love them some...
Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her LSU Tiger Pride in Team Leotard
The NCAA gymnast shared a series of pics decked out in her team’s purple and gold gear.
LSU star gifts Coach bags to teammates
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is 23-0 and is led by 6’3 forward, Angel Reese. Reese is dominating on the court with almost 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. Reese’s accomplishments on the court are not the only thing everyone is talking about on Monday. Something […]
LSU Reveille
How bad is LSU men's basketball's current stretch?: A historic look into LSU's current slump
LSU men’s basketball isn’t very good right now. The Tigers have lost 10 games straight, and the program feels night and day from what it was this time last year. To many though, that doesn’t come as much surprise. LSU was forced to enter rebuild mode this...
NOLA.com
Taking stock of LSU women's basketball's NCAA projections heading into South Carolina game
Welcome to our fourth weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU travels to face...
How the LSU Tigers influenced Alabama’s defensive coordinator hire
Many LSU Tigers fans are aware Alabama has hired their next defensive coordinator. Such move was influenced by LSU’s threat to the SEC West under Brian Kelly. LSU Tigers fans must take great pride in knowing last November’s 32-31 win over Alabama keeps Nick Saban up at night. Of course, Crimson Tide fans will angrily claim Bayou Bengals fans ‘know nothing.’ However, news of Nick Saban’s latest coordinator hire validates what we know about the direction of his program. Saban is throwing it back to an older style of Alabama football. His hiring Kevin Steele to serve as defensive coordinator is another step in such direction.
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone
LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
brproud.com
Joe Burrow wants his money to help ‘Do Good’ in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow continues to do good on and off the field. The latest example of that are the “Do Good” grants through the Joe Burrow Foundation. The grants are tackling the issues of mental health and food insecurity. Fixing...
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
theadvocate.com
Miss Louisiana USA 2023 is Houma native who is a Lafayette TV anchor: 'I'm still ... in awe'
A Lafayette news anchor is the new Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters competed over the weekend against 32 other contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie to become the 70th Miss Louisiana USA, according to KLFY, where she anchors the morning and noon shows. She was competing...
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
Thibodaux firefighter almost dies, but lives to create his own King Cakes
Thibodaux, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana meat lovers enter a life-long relationship with almost anything on the menu. Anything on the menu at Bourgeois Meat Market according to WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood. And it’s in the middle of the menu, in the middle of the meat market where you bump into […]
Horse collapses, dies on Southern’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed and died on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6. **WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing. The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to...
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
theadvocate.com
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
oilmanmagazine.com
LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Hammond, Louisiana
Uncover the Thrilling Activities in Hammond, Louisiana. Hammond, Louisiana, is an exciting city with great things to see and do. From its rich cultural heritage to its bustling arts and entertainment scene, there’s something for every type of traveler in Hammond. Whether you’re interested in history or nature or...
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
