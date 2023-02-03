Read full article on original website
WATE
Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway
Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours.
Strong storms possible Wednesday
A marginal risk (level 1/5) has been issued for areas mainly along and west of Interstate 65.
Rep. introduces bill to allow motorcycle rider 'lane splitting' in TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. Jeremy Faison has introduced House Bill 1454 in the Tennessee General Assembly, which would permit motorcycle riders to "lane split" or "filter" between rows of stopped or moving vehicles in the same lane on interstate highways and limited access, multi-lane divided highways.
wvlt.tv
AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. 'In a state of panic' | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Several East Tennessee families
Baby Found Frozen In A Block Of Ice In Snowy Tennessee Woods
Jackson, TN – A hunter found a gruesome discovery in the Tennessee woods on Monday while he was setting squirrel traps. Travis Wilbert Lee, 28, was tracking through the forest on his weekly squirrel hunt when he discovered a large block of ice with something strange inside of it. As he got closer, Lee said he
WBBJ
“Do not drive” warning issued for select cars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A "do not drive" warning issued as been issued by a well-know brand. According to a news release, the Tennessee Attorney General's Office is warning drivers to listen to Honda's recall. The release says that around 8,200 Acura and Honda vehicles from
GSMNP: Portion of Greenbrier area to close for repairs starting Feb. 13
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Greenbrier Road at U.S. 321 and access into the Greenbrier area will be closed starting Feb. 13, according to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. GSMNP said the closure allows contractors to repair road damage and replace washed-out culverts caused by rain in
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
WKRN
Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting drugs linked to Mexican cartel
Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a Mexican cartel.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Man sent to prison for killing teen girl in Smoky Mountains Spur car crash
The family of a 19-year-old Ohio girl killed from injuries sustained in a crash in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were present when the driver was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Testimony from prosecutors in federal court said data from the automobile driven by Bryce Allen Axline, 21,
WATE
TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
WATE
IGA store being sold after 35 years
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined
(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state's K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. Below you'll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
WATE
Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song
Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle's 1988 hit "Copperhead Road" as a piece of state history.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
It’s been smelling pretty ‘skunky’ lately in Middle TN
Over the last month, it's been hard to drive through Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky without smelling that repugnant odor. For skunks, though, that's the smell of love during mating season.
Weather Wednesday: Mountain wave winds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mountain waves are the powerful winds that come along with many of the storms that pass through East Tennessee. They can cause widespread damage and are the reason for the various wind advisories and warnings that people in East Tennessee often see. They occur when air approaches a mountain and is forced to move over it, creating clouds, sometimes storms and powerful winds that move as a wave on the backside of that mountain.
WBIR
