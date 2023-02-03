ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lansing Daily

Baby Found Frozen In A Block Of Ice In Snowy Tennessee Woods

Jackson, TN – A hunter found a gruesome discovery in the Tennessee woods on Monday while he was setting squirrel traps. Travis Wilbert Lee, 28, was tracking through the forest on his weekly squirrel hunt when he discovered a large block of ice with something strange inside of it. As he got closer, Lee said he … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

“Do not drive” warning issued for select cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A “do not drive” warning issued as been issued by a well-know brand. According to a news release, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning drivers to listen to Honda’s recall. The release says that around 8,200 Acura and Honda vehicles from...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery

An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery. TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery. An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

IGA store being sold after 35 years

A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined

(The Center Square) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state's rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads. His proposals cam during the annual State of the State address on Monday night. Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 4 on 2/07. News at Midday...
TENNESSEE STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Weather Wednesday: Mountain wave winds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mountain waves are the powerful winds that come along with many of the storms that pass through East Tennessee. They can cause widespread damage and are the reason for the various wind advisories and warnings that people in East Tennessee often see. They occur when air approaches a mountain and is forced to move over it, creating clouds, sometimes storms and powerful winds that move as a wave on the backside of that mountain.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy