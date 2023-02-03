ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie city, county 2023 property taxes mailed out to residents

By Brett Balicki
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The 2023 property tax statements are on their way to Erie residents, just in time for tax filing season.

City Treasurer Casimir J. Kwitowski announced on Friday that the 2023 city and county property taxes are in the mail. She added if anyone does not receive their tax bills by the end of February, they should call the treasury office at (814) 870-1210.

Residents can pay their property taxes in the treasury office at 626 State St Room 105, open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, or on the City of Erie’s website.

The City of Erie added, “failure to receive notice shall not relieve any taxpayer from the payment of any taxes imposed by any taxing district, and such taxpayer shall be charged with his taxes as though he had received notice.”

YourErie

YourErie

