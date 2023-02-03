All dog owners likely believe their pups are the cutest of all, but a Jersey Shore establishment is putting that notion to the test. Good Dog Bar Atlantic City, set to open next month, is hosting its inaugural dog photo contest through March 1. The contest, which the bar has hosted for years at its original Philadelphia location, asks pet lovers in the region to submit the best photos of their canine friends for chances to win prizes.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO