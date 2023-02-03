ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

Good Dog Bar's new Atlantic City location will crown top dogs through inaugural photo contest

All dog owners likely believe their pups are the cutest of all, but a Jersey Shore establishment is putting that notion to the test. Good Dog Bar Atlantic City, set to open next month, is hosting its inaugural dog photo contest through March 1. The contest, which the bar has hosted for years at its original Philadelphia location, asks pet lovers in the region to submit the best photos of their canine friends for chances to win prizes.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Get $17.76 tickets to '1776' musical when you wear Eagles gear

Love the Birds, colonial history and musical theater? This week, the Kimmel Cultural Campus has a deal just for you. The venue is offering $17.76 tickets to its upcoming '1776' production to anyone in Eagles gear, this week only. MORE: Dress in your wedding-day best on Valentine's Day, and get...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Local artist uses 19th-century photographic process to create unique tintype portraits

Like many others, Maurene Cooper shifted her career focus during the pandemic, and she now creates one-of-a-kind Victoria era keepsakes. The Montgomery County artist launched Vanity Tintype in Fishtown in 2021, becoming the only woman in the city to produce photos using the 19th-century wet plate collodion process. She offers sessions for couples, children, individuals and wedding parties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run outside McDonald's in Bucks County

A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Levittown on Sunday afternoon, authorities in Bucks County said. Police are now searching for the driver, who may have been threatened by the pedestrian, according to investigators. The crash happened shortly after 4...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Temple receives $10.9 million gift to support students with physical disabilities

Temple University will receive $10.9 million in funding to provide scholarships and other personal support for students living with physical disabilities, the university announced Tuesday. Funds from the newly created Jeanne Zweig Endowment will help cover scholarships and accommodations Temple students may need, including assistive technology, support services and career...

Comments / 0

Community Policy