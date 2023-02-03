ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend

By Matthew Nobert
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area.

Light rain on Friday to give way to slightly heavier precipitation through weekend

The Lake Tahoe Area is expected to see four to 16 inches of accumulated snowfall and between 15 to 17 inches above 7,000 feet.

Winds are expected to reach extreme speeds of up to 100 miles per hour over ridges out of the southwest and 40 miles per hour elsewhere.

Roseville approves more money for program that reduces home water use

Lake Tahoe could see waves between two to four feet.

The Northwestern portion of the Sierra and Lassen Park is expected to see one to three feet of snow above 5,000 feet and three inches to 15 above 4,000 feet. Along with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

Related
FOX40

Here is how much snow and rain Northern California saw

(KTXL) — A preliminary snow report from the National Weather Service showed how much it snowed and rained across Northern California in a 48-hour period from Saturday morning through Monday morning. According to the NWS, the Sierra Snow Lab saw 20.9 inches of snow, while the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort and Sugar Bowl saw 19 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Blustery, cold weekend storm adds to California's big snowpack

SACRAMENTO — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches (40-61 centimeters) of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches (1,016 cm),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Spectacular Lightning, Hail Hits Valley. More Rain Possible Saturday Night.

The thunderstorms that rolled across the Valley on Sunday afternoon and evening produced vivid lightning flashes across the sky that were accompanied by booming thunder and some pea-sized hail. “It was probably a more prolific lightning show than maybe we were anticipating,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Ochs said Monday...
FRESNO, CA
KWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- FIRST ALERT DAY in effect Thursday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for accumulating snow. Our next weather maker is set to bring rain into much of the region Wednesday evening, but it’s the change over to a wintry mix, then snow overnight into Thursday that could pose a concern, mainly for areas northwest of a line from southeastern Iowa through the Metro Quad Cities up to northwest Illinois.
IOWA STATE
FOX40

Expect strong winds in the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Strong winds and even stronger gusts are predicted from Saturday night through Sunday morning in the valley and foothills, according to the National Weather Service. – Video above: Travelers in the Sierra bracing for snow Those in the valley and foothills can expect to see gusts up to 40 miles-per-hour and as low […]
news3lv.com

#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Severe storms, excessive rainfall possible Wednesday

Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall are all possible on Wednesday. The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east into Southwest Louisiana through the day. Gusty winds will be the main threat, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Isolated tornadoes cannot be...
LOUISIANA STATE
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow impacting travel in Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
WYOMING STATE
FOX40

Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada

(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County woman takes 2nd in dog-sled race in Idaho

(KTXL) — A Placer County woman finished second in a sled dog race in Idaho earlier this month.  •Video Player Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Jesika Reimer from Emigrant Gap came in second in the 100-mile race in the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge (ISDC) on Feb. 3. Emigrant Gap is a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Maui firefighter dies after being swept into storm drain

A Maui-based firefighter died on Saturday, a little over a week after he was swept into a storm drain and carried out to sea while responding to heavy floods on the Hawaiian island. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, had been injured during the storms on Jan. 27 and died after a "roller coaster" stay at the hospital, his family and the county said. The incident happened just over a week ago as Maui was placed under a flash flood warning. County officials said on Jan. 30 that Evans-Dumaran had been responding to storm conditions in Kihei, an area along Maalaea Bay on the...
FOX40

FOX40

