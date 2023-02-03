ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain Opens Up About Near-Death Experience

Country singer Shania Twain opened up while promoting the 25th anniversary of her album The Woman in Me. She talked about a near-death experience she had after contracting COVID-19. Shania, who also suffers from asthma said she had a “really bad bout with COVID.”

She explained, “I had to be air-vaced by a special team…Nobody else would fly me to the hospital…You can’t just pick up a COVID patient and fly them to a hospital. So they wouldn’t give me a bed, of course, naturally, until I could confirm that I could get this air-vac to bring me there.”

Shania Twain said she almost died of COVID pneumonia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ckAc_0kbqyfYV00
Shania Twain, c. mid-1990s / Everett Collection

She continued, “I had COVID pneumonia. Every day my lungs were filling up with inflammation. Within 12 days, I was pretty much dying. Thankfully I had plasma therapy, and it worked.” The 57-year-old added, “It doesn’t kick in for everyone, that’s the sad thing. My antibodies were not building up, and my lungs were getting more and more full of inflammation…I was just waiting for the plasma therapy to kick in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXAXg_0kbqyfYV00
I STILL BELIEVE, from left: Shania Twain, K.J. Apa, 2020. ph: Michael Kubeisy / © Lionsgate / courtesy Everett Collection

Shania credited the hospital staff for saving her life. They didn’t tell her how bad it was when she was going through it to keep her spirits up. She said that when she was able to leave the hospital she went back into the studio right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xM3ZY_0kbqyfYV00
Shania Twain, circa 1998. ph: Michael Tighe / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

Her new song “Inhale/Exhale AIR” on her new album Queen of Me was inspired by her near-death experience. She shared that “we take air for granted.” Her album is out now and she is set to tour in the spring. Listen to the song below:

