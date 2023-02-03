ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

No all-inclusive egg hunt planned in Canfield this year

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The all-inclusive egg hunt for kids with special needs at the Canfield Fairgrounds will not be held this year. Parents of kids with sensory issues or autism have come to expect the annual tradition. Dana Winters, organizer of the event, talked about why it isn’t...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Help available for local farmers affected by evacuation

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers with cattle near Friday’s derailment scene are getting a hand — if they need it — to keep their animals safe. A letter was sent to livestock producers Monday evening by staff with the Ohio State Extension office in Canfield. It let them know if their cattle needed to be moved away from the evacuation zone, the county fairgrounds in Canfield and Lisbon were open to them.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening. He was a professor of music and director of bands and orchestra at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music for 28 years. Gage also was the conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Youth Orchestra during that time.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Nonprofits stepping up to help families displaced by train derailment

(WKBN) — Two Columbiana County nonprofit organizations have teamed up to help families who have been impacted by the East Palestine train derailment. Many families left their homes in a hurry, wearing only the clothes on their backs, so The Way Station and Brightside Project have teamed up to help these families with some basic needs.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster. It is open again Sunday and is located at the East Palestine Park Community Center at 31 Park Drive. It will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. No further details have been released for how many days the site will remain open.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Public Library system to see hour changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some changes will be coming to some branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County this week. Starting Monday, the Campbell, Newport, Sebring and Tri-Lakes branches will either increase hours on certain days or add additional days to their schedules. Below are the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution. “Pennsylvanians should just continue to shelter in place these evening, and keep your windows and your doors...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WYTV.com

‘No need for hysteria’: Local doctor on train chemicals

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A “controlled release” to vent the chemicals from the still-burning train cars in East Palestine has some wondering what happens when those chemicals are inhaled. Dr. Nicholas Proia is a pulmonologist in Boardman who specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Man receives sentence for fight at Boardman GetGo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to his role in a September fight at a Boardman gas station was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to at least three years in prison. Anthony DeFrance, 22, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum following...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning. It happened on the 2000 block of Milton Street. Our reporter on scene saw multiple police cars and caution tape surrounding a home. First News reached out to police for more information but have...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Power restored after outage at local mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage in Niles Tuesday morning left the Eastwood Mall temporarily without power. According to the City of Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewcz, a malfunctioning switch caused the outage around 10:15 a.m. Crews worked on the outage until power was restored after about an hour.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

East Palestine businesses worry as evacuation orders continue

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As officials continue to closely monitor the wreckage of the train derailment in East Palestine, evacuation orders remain in place that are forcing many businesses to temporarily shut their doors. “It’s devastating. This should be a busy time of year for us, and there’s...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WYTV.com

Police forced to break down door in Youngstown to free woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom. Jeremy Everheart, 38, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of abduction...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

