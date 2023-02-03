Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
Related
WYTV.com
No all-inclusive egg hunt planned in Canfield this year
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The all-inclusive egg hunt for kids with special needs at the Canfield Fairgrounds will not be held this year. Parents of kids with sensory issues or autism have come to expect the annual tradition. Dana Winters, organizer of the event, talked about why it isn’t...
WYTV.com
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – People across the Mahoning Valley — including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties — reported smelling chlorine after Monday’s controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn’t dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
WYTV.com
Help available for local farmers affected by evacuation
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Farmers with cattle near Friday’s derailment scene are getting a hand — if they need it — to keep their animals safe. A letter was sent to livestock producers Monday evening by staff with the Ohio State Extension office in Canfield. It let them know if their cattle needed to be moved away from the evacuation zone, the county fairgrounds in Canfield and Lisbon were open to them.
WYTV.com
‘Safe for residents to breathe’: Youngstown air quality deemed nonhazardous
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The air quality in Youngstown has been deemed nonhazardous, according to the Mahoning County HAZMAT team and Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley, following the controlled release of the derailed train in East Palestine. According to Finley, the HAZMAT team has been in constant communication with...
WYTV.com
Former YSU music professor, local conductor passes away
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A decrescendo in the music world, Dr. Stephen Gage passed away Sunday evening. He was a professor of music and director of bands and orchestra at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music for 28 years. Gage also was the conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Youth Orchestra during that time.
WYTV.com
Crews across the Valley lend help to East Palestine emergency departments
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Emergency responders from Trumbull County were in East Palestine on Monday during the controlled release of the train cars that caught fire Friday. Crews from Bazetta, Weathersfield and Liberty townships — along with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency — were all there to...
WYTV.com
Nonprofits stepping up to help families displaced by train derailment
(WKBN) — Two Columbiana County nonprofit organizations have teamed up to help families who have been impacted by the East Palestine train derailment. Many families left their homes in a hurry, wearing only the clothes on their backs, so The Way Station and Brightside Project have teamed up to help these families with some basic needs.
WYTV.com
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster. It is open again Sunday and is located at the East Palestine Park Community Center at 31 Park Drive. It will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. No further details have been released for how many days the site will remain open.
WYTV.com
Public Library system to see hour changes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some changes will be coming to some branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County this week. Starting Monday, the Campbell, Newport, Sebring and Tri-Lakes branches will either increase hours on certain days or add additional days to their schedules. Below are the...
WYTV.com
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution. “Pennsylvanians should just continue to shelter in place these evening, and keep your windows and your doors...
WYTV.com
‘No need for hysteria’: Local doctor on train chemicals
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A “controlled release” to vent the chemicals from the still-burning train cars in East Palestine has some wondering what happens when those chemicals are inhaled. Dr. Nicholas Proia is a pulmonologist in Boardman who specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He...
WYTV.com
‘Shelter in place’: Officials advising Valley residents stay indoors
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County HAZMAT Team is advising that Valley residents stay indoors following the controlled release of the train derailment in East Palestine. Residents across the Valley — including Mahoning, Trumbull counties and beyond — have been reporting a smell like chlorine or chemicals following...
WYTV.com
Man receives sentence for fight at Boardman GetGo
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to his role in a September fight at a Boardman gas station was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to at least three years in prison. Anthony DeFrance, 22, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum following...
WYTV.com
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning. It happened on the 2000 block of Milton Street. Our reporter on scene saw multiple police cars and caution tape surrounding a home. First News reached out to police for more information but have...
WYTV.com
Power restored after outage at local mall
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage in Niles Tuesday morning left the Eastwood Mall temporarily without power. According to the City of Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewcz, a malfunctioning switch caused the outage around 10:15 a.m. Crews worked on the outage until power was restored after about an hour.
WYTV.com
East Palestine businesses worry as evacuation orders continue
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As officials continue to closely monitor the wreckage of the train derailment in East Palestine, evacuation orders remain in place that are forcing many businesses to temporarily shut their doors. “It’s devastating. This should be a busy time of year for us, and there’s...
WYTV.com
‘Doors of hell were open,’ chief says of train fire in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday’s huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine. Chief Steve Szekely with Mahoning County Hazmat was one of the first responders on the scene, arriving soon after East Palestine firefighters.
WYTV.com
Police forced to break down door in Youngstown to free woman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom. Jeremy Everheart, 38, was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of abduction...
WYTV.com
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border
DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver...
WYTV.com
Press conference: Mandatory East Palestine evacuation
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — East Palestine issued an emergency evacuation notice for a mile around the train derailment fire effective immediately. View the latest details here.
Comments / 0