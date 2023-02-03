Read full article on original website
kprl.com
Packed House at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero 02.07.2023
A packed house at republican headquarters in Atascadero last night to hear three speakers. A US senate candidate, Paso Robles school board candidate, and Mike Brown of COLAB all spoke. Kenny Enny talked about the state of affairs with the Paso Robles school district. He said academy proficiency has fallen...
Atascadero City Council Holds Special Meeting to Address the Atascadero Creek Slope Stabilization Project
ATASCADERO — On Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m., the Atascadero City Council met for a special virtual meeting to discuss the Emergency Contract Award for the Atascadero Creek Slope Stabilization Project at Lift Station #5. Councilmember, Charles Bourbeau was not available to attend the meeting. “During the [Jan.]...
calcoastnews.com
State cites San Simeon for failures at wastewater facility
The San Simeon Community Services District is in hot water again, after state regulators discovered the district failed to have the required personnel run its wastewater treatment plant, according to a Jan. 30 State Water Resource Control Board notice of violation. After receiving a tip that the district was operating...
calcoastnews.com
Woodstock’s Pizza to pay $1.5 million to settle labor violations suit
The California chain Woodstock’s Pizza, which has locations in San Luis Obispo and other college towns, has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over numerous alleged labor code violations ranging from not paying workers to not allowing them to take breaks. [Mustang News]. An employee...
Opinion: New science curriculum proposed for local schools is questionable
– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board delayed the adoption of a K-5 science curriculum because they questioned the sponsors of the curriculum, the validity to what was being taught, and the fact that stakeholders such as the parents were not sought out to give input on the committee that was formed to look at the new curriculum choices.
Pismo Beach is getting new affordable senior housing. Do you qualify to live there?
Construction on Shell Beach Senior Apartments is expected to be completed in 2024.
In letters to the editor: Why not rescue the Shell Beach bench? | Opinion
Save the bench! Since the first week in January when it was first noticed, there have been a few Tribune articles about the bench in Pismo Beach that is about to fall into the ocean due to erosion from our recent storms. The most recent article was in the Jan. 30 issue of The Tribune.
Two art businesses vandalized in San Luis Obispo
Two San Luis Obispo businesses are dealing with vandalism damage after a person used a rock to shatter their glass windows.
crimevoice.com
Arroyo Grande Man Convicted & Sentenced for 2018 Murder of Kristen Marti
Originally Published By: County of San Luis Obispo. “Grover Beach resident Robert W. Koehler, IV (40) was sentenced to 56 years to life in prison today for the January 2018 brutal murder of 26-year-old Kristen Marti, who remained missing for over two months. District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that...
mustangnews.net
Cal Poly Housing receives more than 100 mold reports in January, relocating students
When environmental management and protection freshman Ryan Graul first saw mold covering his windowsill and wall surrounding his bed in his dorm, he said he felt his nose was “burning.” With his asthma, Graul said the mold prompted him to feel sick. In January, there were 105 student-filled...
Body found in SLO building near Highway 101, police say
The man was found deceased in an electrical service room, the SLO Police Department said.
SLO County teacher accused of threatening co-workers charged with 5 felonies
James Klink’s students told The Tribune he was “creepy” and touched one of them inappropriately.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 23-29
On Jan. 23, Henry Lucas, of Atascadero, was taken into custody on the corner of 13th St and Spring St for an outside misdemeanor warrant. On Jan. 23, Prentice Booker, of Paso Robles, was summoned/cited on the 2300 block of Spring St for driving with a license suspended for DUI.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices surging, find the best prices
Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County, and throughout California, continue to rise despite typically lower gas prices during the winter months. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased five cents during the past week to $4.93, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.
More rain fell over SLO County over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got
It’s only February, but the weekend storm also pushed many locations further past their average totals for the entire year.
calcoastnews.com
Army officer at Cal Poly accused of spying on girls in dressing rooms
An Army lieutenant colonel assigned as the head of the Cal Poly ROTC unit faces criminal charges after a preteen girl found a spy camera in a dressing room at a store in Pismo Beach. The girl thought it was a key fob that had been dropped in the dressing room.
Union Files Charges Against Paso Robles Starbucks Location for Violating Federal Labor Laws
PASO ROBLES — The Region 31 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) announced on Friday, Feb. 3, that it has issued a complaint against Starbucks for unfair labor practices in Paso Robles. After investigation, the NLRB has found merit in the charges filed by the union and will...
McLintocks’ alcohol license was suspended after employees assaulted a patron, state says
The restaurant and bar was cited for a number of charges, including “running a disorderly house.”
Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
Allegretto Vineyard Resort to host job fair
This job fair is an opportunity for anyone who is interested in working full-time or part-time positions in the hospitality industry.
