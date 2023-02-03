ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 2

Related
kprl.com

Packed House at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero 02.07.2023

A packed house at republican headquarters in Atascadero last night to hear three speakers. A US senate candidate, Paso Robles school board candidate, and Mike Brown of COLAB all spoke. Kenny Enny talked about the state of affairs with the Paso Robles school district. He said academy proficiency has fallen...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

State cites San Simeon for failures at wastewater facility

The San Simeon Community Services District is in hot water again, after state regulators discovered the district failed to have the required personnel run its wastewater treatment plant, according to a Jan. 30 State Water Resource Control Board notice of violation. After receiving a tip that the district was operating...
SAN SIMEON, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices surging, find the best prices

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County, and throughout California, continue to rise despite typically lower gas prices during the winter months. The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased five cents during the past week to $4.93, according to figures from AAA. Although gas costs are climbing, prices are still down considerably from an average high of $6.63 in June 2022.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy