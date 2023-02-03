Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said. Joseph Randell, 61, of Opelousas was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of burglary and 12 counts of cruelty to animals. Broussard Police Detectives with the assistance of Opelousas Police Department executed a search warrant and arrest warrant.
UL Lafayette student quits school after service dog denied access on campus
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Alexandra Dondeville said she needs her service dog, Cookie, to calm her down and help her when she is out in public places. Dondeville says she was a freshman majoring in psychology and liberal arts. She says an alleged incident with Cookie in her biology classroom changed her college life. Dondeville is living with a family member and trying to figure out the next steps in her life.
Olympic boxing trials coming to Lafayette in December
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A small slice of Olympic glory will be coming to Lafayette in December, when the Cajundome hosts the U.S. Boxing Team Trials. Scheduled for Dec. 1-9, the trials will help determine who will represent the USA in the Olympics in Paris in 2024. In conjunction...
