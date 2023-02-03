LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Alexandra Dondeville said she needs her service dog, Cookie, to calm her down and help her when she is out in public places. Dondeville says she was a freshman majoring in psychology and liberal arts. She says an alleged incident with Cookie in her biology classroom changed her college life. Dondeville is living with a family member and trying to figure out the next steps in her life.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO