The Spun

Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
MOBILE, AL
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans

Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Trade to Falcons? 'Great Story, But ...'

The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams without solidified plans at quarterback for next season ... and all options are being explored. Arguably the quarterback with the most potential in the cloud of uncertainty is Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson. The Falcons have the cap space to acquire a...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team

Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
atozsports.com

Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee

A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney's recruiting plan misses the mark

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wants to reform high school football recruiting, but his idea doesn't seem to address major issues. College football recruiting has undergone massive changes in recent years, including an early signing period in December. Name, image and likeness (NIL) has also upended the process, as players can now sign deals worth thousands or even millions of dollars.
CLEMSON, SC
The Comeback

Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job

A major name has emerged for the open offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has reportedly entered his name in the discussion. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich recently sought out Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman out. Remington tweeted, “Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame Read more... The post Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.  In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Super Bowl 2023: Paige Spiranac Lands Major Role for Big Game

Paige Spiranac is about to get a lot of exposure. On Monday, the 29-year-old golf influencer announced she will be a Super Bowl correspondent for Inside Edition. In an introductory video, Spiranac revealed that this will be the first time she will attend the NFL championship game in person. "I...

