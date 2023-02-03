Read full article on original website
LSU Transfer Target OL Jakai Clark Announces Destination
Tigers are in need of depth of front, miss out on the versatile lineman.
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Defensive Coordinator Hire
Some were disappointed by Alabama's latest defensive coordinator hire, but not ESPN's Paul Finebaum. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," on Monday the SEC commentator outlined why he believes Kevin Steele is one of the top-tier Nick Saban assistants. Going as far as calling the hire ...
Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
Lane Kiffin has message for disappointed Alabama fans
Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans who may be disappointed with the football team’s coaching staff hires. Bama lost offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots, while defensive coordinator Pete Golding left for Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. Apparently some Tide fans had their...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Trade to Falcons? 'Great Story, But ...'
The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams without solidified plans at quarterback for next season ... and all options are being explored. Arguably the quarterback with the most potential in the cloud of uncertainty is Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson. The Falcons have the cap space to acquire a...
2024 4-Star ATH Martavious Collins Decommits from Alabama
Collins has visited Auburn twice since committing to the Crimson Tide last July.
Video: Worst College Basketball Loss Of Season Is Going Viral
The worst college basketball loss of the season happened on Saturday. Pepperdine topped Portland, 94-93, in truly wild fashion on Saturday. The game was won following a wild tip-in play as time expired, but the sequences leading up to that moment were even crazier. "This is a ...
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers,...
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
Report reveals likelihood Jeff Saturday is named Colts head coach
An online petition attempting to keep Saturday from becoming the team's next head coach was launched in late January and has over 4,100 signatures as of Monday afternoon. In a shocking movie, the Colts chose Saturday to replace Frank Reich in early November, despite having no previous college or NFL coaching experience.
Former Vols standout joins Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at Tennessee
A former Tennessee Vols standout has joined Josh Heupel’s coaching staff at UT. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that former Vols defensive lineman Robert Ayers is joining Heupel’s staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Ayers played at UT from 2005 to 2008 before embarking on a nearly 10-year NFL...
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies Tragically
The world of college basketball is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that a member of the 1989 national title-winning Michigan Wolverines basketball team has died at the age of 53.
Clemson HC Dabo Swinney's recruiting plan misses the mark
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wants to reform high school football recruiting, but his idea doesn't seem to address major issues. College football recruiting has undergone massive changes in recent years, including an early signing period in December. Name, image and likeness (NIL) has also upended the process, as players can now sign deals worth thousands or even millions of dollars.
Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job
A major name has emerged for the open offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has reportedly entered his name in the discussion. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich recently sought out Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman out. Remington tweeted, “Byron Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame Read more... The post Major name emerges for Notre Dame OC job appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Final Four Prediction
The NCAA Tournament begins next month. ESPN's Basketball Power Index is constantly updating its projections for the event. The BPI is meant to be predictive and forward-facing. It updates daily and has several categories for ranking teams, including estimating how they will do in the NCAA ...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
Super Bowl 2023: Paige Spiranac Lands Major Role for Big Game
Paige Spiranac is about to get a lot of exposure. On Monday, the 29-year-old golf influencer announced she will be a Super Bowl correspondent for Inside Edition. In an introductory video, Spiranac revealed that this will be the first time she will attend the NFL championship game in person. "I...
Mike Florio Thinks Longtime NFL Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Losing Season In 2023
Social media's preeminent NFL hot take machine has a new one fresh out of the oven. Appearing on NBC Sports, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio made a bold prediction for the 2023 NFL. He said that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat if the team doesn't turn ...
NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday morning, the NCAA's Andy Katz released his latest top 25 rankings. Katz has updated his top 25 rankings following the first week of play in February. Here's the updated top 25: ...
The Cardinals’ future head coach search has been reduced to just two candidates
At one point, not too long ago, there seemed to be an endless list of possibilities surrounding the Arizona Cardinals’ future head coach. However, things have not exactly panned out as many would have liked, and now, the Cardinals are left with two choices. Mike Kafka and Lou Anarumo...
