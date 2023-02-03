Read full article on original website
WBUR
Utah trans teenager speaks out against state ban on gender-affirming care for minors
Utah teenager Payton Butler came out as transgender early on in high school after years of struggling with his gender identity. Life felt “easier” when he started taking testosterone during his sophomore year, he says. But now, transgender kids in Utah are banned from receiving the same care. Utah became the first state this year to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors when Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill into law at the end of January. The law restricts puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries.
ABC 4
A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases
A Warning on Facebook Marketplace After Fraud, Violent Cases

Experts warn about Facebook Marketplace after these incidents took place.
kjzz.com
Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
kjzz.com
Father who lost two sons to suicide calls for mental health screenings in Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In 2013, Troy Slaymaker lost his 14-year-old son, Chance, to suicide. Three years later, his world was shattered once again when his oldest son, Travis, also took his own life. "You don't heal from this, you just try to learn to cope," Slaymaker said.
KSLTV
Utah lawmakers discussing multiple domestic violence bills to protect victims
SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence amendment bill has made it one step closer to reaching the governor’s desk. SB117 passed out of the House committee Tuesday afternoon. A large crowd showed up to hear about the bill and from its supporters. Many of them shared stories that may be familiar to you.
ABC 4
Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness
Teen Center at Woods cross High for teens experiencing homelessness
ABC 4
Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC
Alleged Assaults against staff at Correctional Facilities in SLC
kslnewsradio.com
New bill protects student-athlete’s right to wear religious clothing
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to making sure student-athletes can wear religious clothing, such as a hijab, while playing school sports after a new bill passed out of the committee unanimously. The bill, H.B. 163, addresses requirements for uniforms worn while participating in certain school...
Gephardt Daily
Alleged kidnapper of Utah boy now facing federal charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb/ 7. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A federal grand jury in Utah has returned an indictment charging a Tucson man with kidnapping a Davis County teen and taking the victim across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. According to a...
midutahradio.com
Gov. Cox Issues Statement On Attacks At SLC Prison
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Spencer Cox is vowing to look into two recent attacks on officers at the new state prison in Salt Lake City. One officer was hospitalized after being assaulted in a maximum-security housing unit Saturday. They’ve since been released. A few days before, another officer was attacked by an inmate in the same area. Cox called this “unacceptable” and said they’re doing everything possible to ensure “this doesn’t happen again.”
KSLTV
Governor, lawmakers to address 3 inmate attacks on guards at Utah prisons
SALT LAKE CITY — The maximum-security unit at the Utah State Prison remained closed to visitors Monday after an inmate attacked a correctional officer on Saturday. It was the third attack in two weeks. “This is a very serious concern, not just for the legislature, but it should be...
utah.gov
Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals
Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
publicnewsservice.org
UT Ban on Gender-Affirming Health Care Draws Pushback
A group of physicians is voicing opposition to Utah's enactment of Senate Bill 16, banning gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. The American Academy of Pediatrics' Utah chapter said politics do not belong in the exam room or in the decision-making process between providers, patients and families. The group is concerned the new law could endanger the physical and mental health of some young Utahns.
New UWLP study reports positive impact on women who served missions
If you are a woman planning to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Utah Women and Leadership Project reports positive effects.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Utah Abortion Bill, School Vouchers
This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright is joined by KSL reporter Ladd Egan to look ahead at abortion access legislation being unveiled on Utah’s Capitol Hill. They specifically discuss a bill introduced by Rep. Kera Birkeland that would address access to services for rape victims. Ladd spoke with Rep. Birkeland and her sister, who are at odds over the bill. The sister, Samantha Hansen, has publicly shared her assault story and says the bill limits choices for victims. Ladd shares their sides with Doug. Plus, Doug talks with an expert on the effect of unintended pregnancy on women’s lives. Dr. Diana Greene Foster is an author who has studied the consequences of abortion bans. She explains the impact of Utah’s legislation. Also on the show, Representative Candice Pierucci talks to Doug about her school choice bill that was signed into law. A second bill has been introduced to supplement that bill dealing with how scholarship programs will be audited. Rep. Pierucci also gives Doug a heads-up about dozens of other accounts she is working on this session.
Utah woman accused of killing daughter was making plans to flee country, prosecutors say
A judge has revoked bail for a woman accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter after prosecutors say the woman was making arrangements while in jail to try to flee the country.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
KSLTV
Utah arts and cultural jobs are surging after COVID pandemic
SALT LAKE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic pulled the curtains on most of Utah’s arts and cultural jobs, but after nearly three years, they are reemerging. According to the reports, even though the cultural industry suffered the second largest impact because of the pandemic, it became even stronger.
DWR issues emergency statewide ban on ‘shed hunting’ amid harsh winter conditions
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced a statewide emergency closure to "shed hunting" in an effort to help wintering big game, particularly deer populations. The last time shed hunting was prohibited in Utah was 2017.
kslnewsradio.com
Course certification now required for OHV driving on Utah public land
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now enforcing a law requiring an educational course for off-highway vehicles. The state requires the course certification for all off-highway vehicle (OHV) drivers intending to drive on public land. Operators of type one, two and three OHVs as well as drivers of off-highway...
