BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s meals tax revenue is rebounding well from the pandemic. “It’s above the target, which is great,” Blacksburg’s Director of Finance Susan Kiaser said. “Of course, the beginning of the year, summer months, we don’t have the students, and later the students and football comes back. The good news is we’re above last year.”

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO