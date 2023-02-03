Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools shares update on equity in action project
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Exciting projects are on the horizon for Roanoke City Public Schools. That was shown in Tuesday’s Equity in Action Project Update at the Roanoke City School Board meeting. The focuses include expanding access to workforce and career development opportunities, the plan for moving into the...
WDBJ7.com
YMCA at VT holds Souper Bowl Challenge
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Feb. 7, was the YMCA at Virginia Tech’s third annual Souper Bowl Challenge. Participants tasted soups from five restaurants around the area including Next Door Bakeshop, Our Daily Bread, Zeppolis, Blue Ridge Mountain Catering and Souper Hero. After trying all the soups, participants voted on...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City School Board impressed with Durham School Services improvements, hope it continues
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “What we have is a trust issue,” said Dr. Eli Jamison, chair of the Roanoke City School Board. In December 2022, the Roanoke City School Board approved more than a dozen recommendations from a transportation work group on how to improve bus service operations. Coming after a rough start from Durham School Services in the fall 2022-2023 school year.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County Public Schools celebrates academic success
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools shared its success during the state of the county presentation this past week. As a division, they ranked highly in several subjects. Of 132 school divisions across Virginia, Botetourt ranked 4th in math and 7th in overall reading. During the pandemic, it...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski hosting information session on waterline project
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski says the West Main Street Waterline project is on schedule. Contractors have the contract until the end of April. Crews will soon begin pressure and bacteria testing before making connections to the buildings. The public is invited to an update meeting with...
WDBJ7.com
Mayor cites town’s accomplishments in ‘State of Blacksburg’
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith credits the town for reducing its spending during the pandemic. She says those efforts put the town in a good position moving forward. Hager-Smith released a “State of Blacksburg,” addressing accomplishments over the past few years and pushing for new goals...
Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University
HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - Emily Myers of Covington graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree(s) in Biology - BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in December 2022. Myers was among almost 900 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees. Congratulations to all graduates and their families! The post Covington Resident Graduates With Honors From James Madison University appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WDBJ7.com
Job-seekers can get connected with employers at virtual hiring event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Greater Roanoke Workforce Development office is hosting a virtual hiring event Tuesday, February 7. The online hiring fair will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Attendees can chat with a variety of employers hiring for positions in healthcare, manufacturing, skilled trades, hospitality, retail and...
WDBJ7.com
Roundtable discussion in Alleghany County outlines impact of opioid crisis
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The opioid crisis has impacted many across America and southwest Virginia. Cardinal News hosted a discussion Monday at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge, where author Beth Macy and community leaders spoke about it extensively. “When I first started going out and talking about...
WDBJ7.com
Henrietta Lacks statue artists make progress on dedication sculpture in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Progress is being made on the Henrietta Lacks statue that will soon be in downtown Roanoke in Lacks Plaza. The sculptor, Larry Bechtel, has started work on a 24-inch model prototype that’s made in clay over a wire material. Artist Bryce Cobbs, who created the sketch, has been working with Bechtel throughout the process.
WDBJ7.com
New River Health District warning residents of door-to-door scam
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District is making residents aware of an apparent door-to-door scam that might be targeting people in the New River Valley. Pulaski County police have been notified about people knocking on doors during the evening hours in multiple Dublin neighborhoods. The individuals claim...
lootpress.com
Man charged for unauthorized use of funds from Mental Health Center
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On February 6, 2023, Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, WV, was arrested and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses:. 1. Embezzlement. 2. Computer Fraud. 3. Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (5 Counts) 4. Forgery/Fraudulent Creation of...
WDBJ7.com
Mostly good news in Roanoke for COVID, Flu, Hepatitis A
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The leader of the Roanoke City Allegheny Health Districts reported mostly good news Tuesday morning during her virtual update. But Dr. Cynthia Morrow said there is something catching the attention of infectious diseases experts. COVID:. As for COVID, Morrow’s report highlight’s the health district’s positive cases...
WDBJ7.com
House budget proposal includes funding for Catawba Hospital expansion
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Budget amendments approved by the House Appropriations Committee include funding for the plan to expand Catawba Hospital. It’s not the $147 million that Del. Sam Rasoul (D-11) requested, but $14.7 million to get the project started. The proposal would create a state-of-the-art campus to provide...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg tax revenues nearing pre-pandemic levels
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg’s meals tax revenue is rebounding well from the pandemic. “It’s above the target, which is great,” Blacksburg’s Director of Finance Susan Kiaser said. “Of course, the beginning of the year, summer months, we don’t have the students, and later the students and football comes back. The good news is we’re above last year.”
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: The impact of inflation on greenhouse growers
BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Normally, at this time of year, the crew at Woods Farms in Franklin County would be filling up every greenhouse, but that’ll have to happen a little later this year. It’s the game of dollars and cents. Mark Woods, the owner of Woods Farms, says it comes down to fuel prices.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates Transit Equity Day with free bus rides for the first time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A civil rights leader is being celebrated here at home and around the nation. The Roanoke community celebrated Rosa Parks Saturday for Transit Equity Day, a national day of action to honor Rosa Parks’ birthday and her actions. “It means celebration of life, it means...
WDBJ7.com
E & N Soaps and More stops by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In February, we are highlighting local Black-owned businesses as a part of Black History Month, and this one promises to make you smell good and feel good. Naomi Carter-Tod and Eric Carter are the owners and creators of ‘E & N Soaps and More’. They stopped...
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville Fire & Rescue chief stepping down after four years
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Fire & Rescue Chief Marc Brade has announced he will leave his post at the end of February 2023. He was the first career chief with the department, following a succession of volunteer chiefs, according to his statement (see below). In his announcement February 6,...
Comments / 0