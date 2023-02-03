Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Crews respond to three-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Law enforcement is currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Jonesboro. The crash happened on Interstate 555 near Nice Pak Products. One person was loaded into an ambulance, but it is unclear what the extent of their injuries is. Arkansas State Police is...
Kait 8
Pedestrian struck on busy intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pedestrian was hit on a busy intersection near downtown Jonesboro around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The incident took place at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Bridge Street where a female was struck by a Toyota Camry. According to Jonesboro Police Department, they are...
Kait 8
Gas leak lead to evacuations in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fear of fumes came to Jonesboro after a car accident led to a gas leak Monday. Many people were forced to leave their homes and jobs for their safety. It all started at around 7:30 Monday night in what was an hours-long process to avoid...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash on Hwy. 49 stalls morning commute
BROOLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency services are on the scene of a crash on Highway 49. According to a Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the crash occurred near the Pine Log Road intersection just north of Brookland. No word at this time on the number of vehicles involved or...
Kait 8
1 injured after crash causes gas leak, evacuations
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash that caused part of Jonesboro to evacuate Monday night sent one person to the hospital. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the person had unknown injuries Monday night. Police confirmed that around 7:30 p.m., a car crashed on East Highland Drive near Hytrol and...
Kait 8
City of Paragould prepares for flooding
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Ditches across Paragould were low ahead of the heavy rainfall predicted to move in on Wednesday. The city of Paragould used this time to clean out its ditches and drains to prevent flooding. Adam Followell is the Paragould Public Works director and he said “We have...
neareport.com
Two crashes, one fatal, 12 minutes apart in Greene County
PARAGOULD, Ark. – Two serious crashes happened Sunday morning in Greene County, a release from the sheriff said. At approximately 12:11 am Sunday morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call advising of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 69 near the Paragould city limits. Upon arrival, units found the crash to be just south of the city limits at the intersection of County Road 907. One person was airlifted from this scene after being extricated by Paragould Fire/Rescue. Conditions of those involved in this accident weren’t known at the time of the release.
Kait 8
New emergency notification system debuted during gas leak
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A gas leak on Monday lead to headaches for people in Jonesboro whether it was on the road or in their neighborhood, but there was one positive to come out of the situation. The Jonesboro E-911 emergency alert system was able to send out its first...
Kait 8
Driver identified in deadly crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have identified the driver who died in a suspected stolen vehicle crash. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on State Highway 135 in Oak Grove. David M. Crawford, Jr., 28, of Corning...
Kait 8
Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
Kait 8
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy found himself on the wrong side of the bars and out of a job. According to a preliminary incident report, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:46 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, to an undisclosed home regarding a “physical altercation.”
Kait 8
Ice causes more damage to your roof than you think
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ice can get trapped in your roof valley, this is where the roof meets and forms a trough. If water gets backed this leads to not only roof damage but damage to interior aspects of the home such as your drywall. “In cases that it does...
Kait 8
One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital. Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5. One...
Kait 8
Feb. 7: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up to a mild start to Tuesday. While we are only expecting a few showers today, carrying an umbrella along may not be a bad idea. Heavier and more widespread rainfall...
Kait 8
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff has revealed the identity of a deputy involved in a a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday morning. Sheriff Dale Cook said Deputy Casey VanDyke, employed with MCSO for three years, was the deputy involved in the crash. “She’s good! Neck’s a...
Kait 8
Police Chief commends school for swift action, ‘The school did a phenomenal job’
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Chief of Police Jonathan Redman praised the Trumann School District for the actions it took after a student brought a loaded gun to campus. The student brought a loaded gun to a basketball game at the school gym. The incident report states the student was showing the gun to other students at the game. Those students notified a student resource officer working at the event. It was their actions that led to the student’s eventual arrest.
Kait 8
Big Lake Wildlife Management Area temporarily closes
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Big Lake Wildlife Management Area and Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10 as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services will be attempting to reduce the feral hog population. For the...
neareport.com
Report: Passed out suspect punches officer after being awakened
JONESBORO, Ark. – A man faces charges including resisting arrest and assault after police say he punched an officer when waking up from a drunken slumber. It happened around 2 AM Sunday near Market Pl. and Wilkins. Officers were dispatched to an unresponsive person inside of a locked fence behind Kroger. When they arrived, they found a Hispanic male laying down, but breathing. The police report said officers could tell he was obviously intoxicated. They tried to get him up on his own but had to carry him.
radionwtn.com
Kentucky Police Seeking Suspect In Heavy Equipment Theft
Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 has identified the suspect in the heavy equipment theft as James E. Slaughter, 19 years old of Blytheville, AR. Slaughter is currently wanted for charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking $10,000 < $1,000,000, Destruction of VIN Number, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree.
Kait 8
Earthquake reported Thursday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
