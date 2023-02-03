Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10
Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused In Fatal Desert Hot Springs Collision Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter Monday, according to court records. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late-night collision, according to the Desert...
Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven
A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery to Stand Trial on Felony Charges
A Compton man accused in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on felony charges. Joshua King, 27, is accused with Colton resident Demetrius Thornton, 23, and Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, of robbing a jewelry store owner June 28, 2022, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Re-Sentencing Hearing Ordered for Man Convicted of Police Officer’s Shooting
A state appeals court panel ordered a new sentencing hearing Tuesday for a man convicted of opening fire during a traffic stop and wounding a Santa Monica police officer more than a decade ago. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with the defense’s contention that...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Capital Murder for Allegedly Gunning Down Deputy
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
kclu.org
Store clerk who tried to stop thieves in Ventura County ends up in hospital with stab wounds
A Ventura County convenience store clerk who tried to stop two men from stealing alcohol ended up in the hospital after being stabbed. It happened Sunday night in Simi Valley. Two men entered a store on Los Angeles Avenue, grabbed some alcohol and ran out the door. The clerk chased them.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Traps Driver in SUV, Dogs Rescued
Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA: A driver traveling with three small dogs was trapped in an SUV after a traffic collision involving another vehicle that fled the scene early Tuesday morning. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and county firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard...
Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins
Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Wounded by LAPD Officers in Van Nuys
A bicyclist in his 40s who police said they saw with a firearm as they attempted to detain him was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday in Van Nuys. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue. The suspect ran southbound on Tyrone Avenue...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot in Sylmar
A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar
A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in the 33000 block of...
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park PD Releases Video of Officers’ Shooting of Double Amputee
Huntington Park police released video Monday of the fatal shooting by officers of a double amputee who was suspected in an earlier stabbing and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The Jan. 26 shooting of Anthony Lowe, whose legs were both amputated and who used a wheelchair, has led to...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Confrontation with Deputies on South End of MoVal
A man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on the south side of Moreno Valley Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, near Patricia Street, according to the sheriff’s department. Multiple patrol units were sent...
2urbangirls.com
Woman found shot to death inside parked car in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A second woman has been found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Authorities responded to a call of a deceased woman in a car at about 4:10 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the 500 block of 6th Street, west of Wall...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event
A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last week following a Corona...
