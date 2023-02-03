ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10

Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven

A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused in Armed Jewelry Store Robbery to Stand Trial on Felony Charges

A Compton man accused in an armed robbery last year at a Palm Desert jewelry store was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on felony charges. Joshua King, 27, is accused with Colton resident Demetrius Thornton, 23, and Karina Ortega, 22, of Tracy, of robbing a jewelry store owner June 28, 2022, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing

An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles

Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
CBS LA

Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins

Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Wounded by LAPD Officers in Van Nuys

A bicyclist in his 40s who police said they saw with a firearm as they attempted to detain him was shot by Los Angeles Police Department officers Tuesday in Van Nuys. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue. The suspect ran southbound on Tyrone Avenue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot in Sylmar

A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar

A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in the 33000 block of...
WILDOMAR, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Confrontation with Deputies on South End of MoVal

A man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on the south side of Moreno Valley Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, near Patricia Street, according to the sheriff’s department. Multiple patrol units were sent...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found shot to death inside parked car in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A second woman has been found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Authorities responded to a call of a deceased woman in a car at about 4:10 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the 500 block of 6th Street, west of Wall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event

A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last week following a Corona...
CORONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy