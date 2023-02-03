Floor hockey makes comeback at LES

A goalie gives his all to stop another player from scoring during a floor hockey match at LES Thursday. Randy Harrison | Daily News

An LES student blocks the shot of an opponent during recent floor hockey action at the school. Randy Harrison | Daily News

After-school floor hockey is back at Lincoln Elementary School.

Students in third, fourth and fifth grades are once again competing in the school’s old gymnasium with games scheduled most weekdays at 3, 3:30 and 4 p.m.

“The kids absolutely love it,” school secretary Megan Herder said. “It’s their favorite time of year.”

This year, about 165 students are participating on 15 teams with names such as the Avalanche and Blackhawks.

They started with practice during physical education classes about a month before Christmas. The season began after the kids returned from the holidays and will continue through the last week of February.

There is no cost to the children. All expenses, such as the price of t-shirts for players and volunteer officials, are paid by sponsors. Several local businesses, including Crawford Memorial Hospital and Kemper CPA, have donated to the program.

The sport was introduced as a fun way for students to get exercise and spend time after school before the pandemic. COVID-19 took its toll, forcing LES to block parents from attending matches.

But parents are once again welcome and can watch from bleachers erected on the gym’s stage.

For those who can’t make it in person, LES continues to live stream games at www.youtube.com/@robinsonschools/streams. Past games are also available for viewing there.