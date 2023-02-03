Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at north Austin Taco Cabana
APD said the suspect robbed the Taco Cabana located at 8415 Research Blvd. on Jan. 26 around 9:34 p.m.
Police search for 4 suspects who robbed east Austin gas station, shot employee
APD said the suspects robbed a Mobil gas station at 5511 Cameron Rd. on Jan. 27 around 8:37 p.m., then shot an employee in the stomach before leaving.
Suspect hits San Marcos police vehicle during chase
A suspect involved in an officer-involved crash during a police chase in San Marcos Tuesday was still at large after it neared Austin, according to a City of San Marcos spokesperson.
Man convicted of murder over July 2019 East Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020. A man has been convicted of murder over the July 2019 shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Austin. According to an update from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Marcus Anthony Gibbs,...
fox7austin.com
Teen shoots, kills friend at North Austin gas station while on drugs, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin. Police said on Feb. 5, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 9318 North I-35 service road southbound. When officers arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS and officers found...
Cedar Park police find 28 ‘suspected stolen catalytic converters’; Suspects arrested
The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers found 28 "suspect stolen" catalytic converters in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop.
1 dead, 1 injured after SWAT standoff
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — One person is dead, and another is in serious condition after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Pflugerville. First responders were called to the home around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, but SWAT did not enter the home until after midnight. After 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, SWAT...
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show
Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends
AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end. APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller. When officers arrived, the armed...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
2 dead after North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Two men are dead after a shooting in North Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station located at 9318 N. Interstate 35 southbound service road, near Rundberg Lane. At the scene,...
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
KVUE
One person dead, one injured following a shooting in North Austin
A shooting on Rundberg Lane has left one person dead at the scene and another in the hospital. APD is investigating the cause.
crossroadstoday.com
Several drug, weapon arrests in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Over the weekend the Fayette County Sheriff's Office made several arrests related to weapons and drugs. Wiljy Salomon, 20, of Austin, and David Rivera, 21, of Austin were arrested after a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
KVUE
A person went underwater in Lady Bird Lake, APD still searching
A person went underwater in Lady Bird Lake and never came back up. Austin police are now searching for them.
Jury finds former Temple cop not guilty of Michael Dean's shooting death
A Bell County jury has found a former Temple police officer not guilty in the shooting death of Michael Dean.
3 Central Texans charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose
Three Central Texans were indicted by a federal grand jury in Austin on five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
KVUE
