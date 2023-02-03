ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Man convicted of murder over July 2019 East Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020. A man has been convicted of murder over the July 2019 shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Austin. According to an update from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Marcus Anthony Gibbs,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 dead, 1 injured after SWAT standoff

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — One person is dead, and another is in serious condition after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Pflugerville. First responders were called to the home around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, but SWAT did not enter the home until after midnight. After 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, SWAT...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends

AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end. APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller. When officers arrived, the armed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

2 dead after North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Two men are dead after a shooting in North Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station located at 9318 N. Interstate 35 southbound service road, near Rundberg Lane. At the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Several drug, weapon arrests in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Over the weekend the Fayette County Sheriff's Office made several arrests related to weapons and drugs. Wiljy Salomon, 20, of Austin, and David Rivera, 21, of Austin were arrested after a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy